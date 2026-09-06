The 2 Fresh Ingredients Peter Luger Steak House Sells As An $18 Appetizer

Prices for a steakhouse meal often verge on expensive, both for the meat itself and all the accompanying appetizers, sides, and other accouterments. While Peter Luger is lauded among the best steakhouses in America, there's a good deal of discourse surrounding both the cost and ingredients of one of its appetizer-menu staples. Averaging around $18 dollars for a dish that serves two, the plate of sliced tomatoes and onions turns a pair of vegetables into what some call an iconic classic and others consider outrageously overpriced.

Tomato and onion salad is certainly nothing new. In fact, it can be an easy two-ingredient side dish to end summer, making the most of your homegrown harvest or flavorful store-bought produce. Per the Peter Luger Steak House menu, the appetizer is composed of chunky slices of the two fresh ingredients accompanied by its house-brand steak sauce. While this appetizer for two averages out to nine dollars per person, many argue that the salad comes across as little more than a haphazard afterthought.

One Reddit user asks, "What's so special about the Peter Luger tomato and onion salad. How do you make a 'good' one? Is it the sauce?" Considering that Peter Luger sauce took last place in Tasting Table's rankings of steak sauces, the last question might incite some derision. Mixed opinions abound, with some saying that the appetizer serves as a perfect palate cleanser, while dissenting diners finding it underwhelming at best.