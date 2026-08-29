Why Bagged Salads May Carry More Food Safety Risks Than Whole Heads Of Lettuce

One thing you may be tempted to do is wash your bagged salad when you get home. That seems like a reasonable way to eliminate any potential threats. However, Kantha Shelke warned against this. "Resist re-washing," she told us. "Any organisms surviving commercial washing will tend to resist further removal, and rinsing only adds to cross-contamination risk (from hands and sinks can spread any organisms that escaped the commercial precautions in your kitchen)."

Some shoppers are switching to lettuce suppliers like Little Leaf Farms. But what can you do to minimize risk if you still want to enjoy bagged salad? "Use clean hands and a clean bowl, eat it soon after opening, and reserve washing for anything not labeled 'washed,' 'triple washed,' or 'ready-to-eat,'" she told us.

You can't see parasites like Cyclospora with the naked eye, but there are still some warning signs of poor quality when you're shopping for bagged salad. Make sure the bags are refrigerated and properly sealed. Watch out for puffy bags, too. "Avoid bags with pooled liquid, slimy or translucent leaves, or browning at the cut edges, or dark crushed leaves," Shelke said.

Bagged salads are more convenient but you do lose something for that convenience. A head of romaine weighs around 22 ounces. That costs about $2 at Walmart. A 10-ounce bag of chopped romaine hearts is about $3.20. Buying the same 22 ounces as bagged lettuce would cost more than $7, or about 3.5 times the price of a whole head. Another reason to think twice about bagged salad, which Shelke already touched on, is taste. Cutting lettuce causes it to wilt faster and lose nutrients. If you want bagged salad, get it cold, as fresh as possible, and use it fast.