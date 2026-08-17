Shoppers Are Flocking To Little Leaf Farms Amid The Cyclospora Outbreak — What Makes Its Lettuce Different

The middle of 2026 has been a tough time to be a salad. Those who enjoy leafy greens like lettuce in their diet have been reconsidering their lunch amid a major outbreak of the foodborne parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. Catching a case of Cyclosporiasis brings gastrointestinal symptoms, most notably intense diarrhea. It's spread to fresh produce by farmers using feces-contaminated water for irrigation or through a person infected with the parasite's oocysts (eggs) interacting with produce that's then consumed by the next host. One lettuce producer, Little Leaf Farms, takes a futuristic approach to agriculture that effectively manages both of these aspects. Little Leaf Farms uses Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), meaning the whole farm is effectively protected inside a sealed greenhouse. The result is zero Cyclospora contamination in any of its packaged produce, leading to an understandable boom in popularity.

Little Leaf's irrigation water comes primarily from clean rainwater that's UV-sterilized, or otherwise is drinking-grade municipal water further purified through reverse osmosis. Human contamination is reduced as much as possible by extensive automation, and staff that do come into contact with produce wear personal protective equipment (PPE). "We would like to assure our customers that Little Leaf Farms packaged salads and kits are not impacted by this outbreak ... we have never in our company's history had an outbreak of any human pathogen such as E. Coli 0157 or Cyclospora," stated Little Leaf Farms on its website in July. It's a bold claim, backed up by the farm's approach to agriculture.