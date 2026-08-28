Florida's 11 Best Ice Cream Shops
Is there any state better suited for ice cream than Florida? The Sunshine State boasts tropical weather, scenic beaches, and plenty of fresh fruit to go around. In other words, it's a destination that's practically made for refreshing sweet treats. Ice cream falls right into that category.
Luckily, there are loads of ice cream shops in Florida serving up some seriously beautiful and tasty scoops in every region. From the Florida Keys' coconut-topped masterpieces to Tampa's diverse and creative ice cream scene, there's some serious range. Whether you're looking for an imaginative fusion, a berry-studded sundae, or a classic chocolate dessert served cold, there's a Florida ice cream shop for you. The trick is narrowing down your slew of options.
So let's get into the very best places to go for this special treat. Every stop I've included on this list offers a diverse selection of both fruity and chocolatey options (at least), as well as some options for dairy-free customers. The ice cream served is never grainy, freezer-burn-riddled, melted, or bland. The atmosphere at each of these shops is welcoming in its own way, whether it's through ultra-colorful decorations, live plants, or kind service. And, as someone who's spent lots of time in the Sunshine State, the details are based on a mix of personal experience and the opinions of locals; I turned to Floridians I know as well as online spaces such as Yelp, Reddit, Google Reviews, TripAdvisor, and social media.
Sea Maid's Creamery
If you dream of a girly, mermaid-themed dessert stop, this ice cream shop in Tampa is for you. It's painted bright pink, so it's impossible to miss. And the vibes inside are just as fun — think glitter, flowers, twinkly lights, art, plants, chandeliers, and all things in that feminine, sparkly vein. You'll want to get pictures here and linger, so make time to stick around.
The ice cream served here is fittingly extravagant and can be ordered in decked-out cones. There's so much to pick from, as each stage of building an ice cream cone has been given careful attention. For example, there are a multitude of drizzles to pick from, including hot fudge, Nutella, caramel, marshmallow, cookie butter, and more. Toppings, meanwhile, involve everything from Fruity Pebbles and gummy bears to white chocolate shaped like mermaid tails. Ice cream flavor options range from Rocky Road and pistachio to fruity options.
Whether you want Mermaid Cotton Candy ice cream or Patrick (strawberry) with marshmallow drizzle, just try to save space for its baked goodies to go with it. The bubble waffles are so cute and fit the ice cream shop's theme well, and if you have a furry friend with you, you can get them dog treats made with bacon, bananas, and peanut butter. Plus, the float selection is worth its own visit.
(813) 766-1097
4230 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
Jaxson's Ice Cream
This Florida ice cream shop is a destination in itself, and not just for the sweet treats. This shop is old-school in the best way and has been run by the same family since 1956. Expect dining rooms filled with wooden tables and license plate-plastered walls, candy-striped exteriors that look akin to a classic circus tent, giant bicycles perched on countertops, and Tiffany lampshades.
The ice cream is luxurious and so high-quality because it's made in-house. And there are options for just about every craving. White chocolate macadamia brings luscious creaminess, tropical notes, and crunch. Meanwhile, flavors like Gator Trax offer a distinctly Floridian take on Moose Tracks. Fresh banana, cotton candy, and butter pecan are just a few of the other playful offerings that can appeal to every age and taste. And the Food Network recognizes its knack for building massive ice cream sundaes. Bring friends and attempt to finish The Original Kitchen Sink, which many consider the cherry on top of this menu.
If you want something salty to go with your sweet, there are loads of nibbles to go around, from sweet potato fries and BLTs to fried shrimp and big salads. So come for the ice cream, and stay for the food, country store, and other attractions. This is not just a quick ice cream stop if you don't want it to be.
(954) 923-4445
128 S Federal Hwy, Dania Beach, FL 33004
The Greenery Creamery
In my experience, there are a lot of great dessert options in Orlando, but The Greenery Creamery stands out for its inclusive ice cream menu, micro-batch creations, and boutique atmosphere (this shop calls itself Orlando's first artisanal ice cream boutique). There's also a location in Sanford, which sells eight rotating flavors, many of which are vegan. And that's the name of the game here. Everything feels modern and, perhaps unsurprisingly, green. Contemporary decor, wood flooring, plants (you can even buy some of the houseplants), and little pops of pink add to the effect.
Local, organic, and wholesome ingredients define the constant rotation of ice cream flavors. The dairy options are made with milk from grass-fed cows. Meanwhile, plant-based scoops include almond, soy, peanut, coconut, and sunflower.
A lot of vegan customers enjoy the black ash coconut ice cream. It's a must if you love coconut, are looking for something new, or are curious about one of the shop's most popular flavors (just note that it will turn your tongue black). Other menu highlights include the creamy ube cheesecake, strawberry and cotton candy, matcha and pandan, and blueberry lavender. There are also vegan cones, milkshakes, soft serve, ice cream sandwiches, and floats.
Multiple locations
Cherry Smash
Open late, Cherry Smash is a killer ice cream shop in Coral Springs for those who want a nighttime treat. The interior looks like a cross between an antique shop and a carnival. Black and white checkered floors combine with neon signs, ceilings covered in tiny images, and over-the-top holiday decorations depending on the season.
With over 40 flavors available, this is also a fantastic place to come if you love variety or are there with a group. You'll find everything from toasted coconut and rum raisin to pistachio and fudge brownie, and that's not even including the seasonal flavors. Plus, the sundaes are stunning and so over the top (the piña colada version is a tropical dream), but there are also shakes, banana splits, banana Foster, floats, and pretzels.
Cherry Smash is truly for the night owls. On Saturdays, it opens at noon and closes at 11 p.m. On Sundays, it opens at 2 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m. During the week, it opens at 1 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m., except on Fridays ,when it stays open until 11. I recommend coming after dark, so you can enjoy the neon signage at its peak glow.
(954) 346-0999
8000 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33067
Ice Screamin
With locations in both Tampa and Orlando, Ice Screamin brings over 45 ice cream flavors to both locales. Colorful murals, bright turquoise walls, and kind service are just a few of the other perks of this micro-footprint, but they're also worth noting. This shop is casual, playful, vibrant, and has all the good vibes.
There are a lot of classically Floridian, iconic ice cream flavors on offer at Ice Screamin. For a taste of the Sunshine State, get a few scoops of banana cream pie, Gator Trail, toasted coconut, Siesta Sea Turtle, or butter pecan. But favorites like cotton candy, pistachio, espresso chip, cookie butter, and salted caramel praline are sure to tickle anyone's taste buds. Plus, there are loads of other desserts to choose from, like pie, waffles, and brownies à la mode, as well as plenty of Dubai-inspired creations.
Customers also love the late-night hours (it's open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturday, and 1 a.m. the rest of the week), efficient and fast service, high-quality dairy-free options, and fun atmosphere.
Multiple locations
The Magic Cow
The Magic Cow, run by a couple of Scots-turned-Floridians, is beloved in Davie and Coral Springs. The people behind this institution have over four decades of ice cream experience under their belts, and you can taste the expertise in its homemade scoops. The business offers 60 flavors and doesn't ignore the dairy-free and lactose-intolerant customers in the communities where it operates. The funky cow-themed art, sticky notes spread across the walls, and plentiful outdoor seating certainly add to the appeal.
Yelp has named this one of the top 100 ice cream shops in its annual ranking for the last few years, including in 2025. Listed as 10th in the latest release, The Magic Cow is praised for its mix of classic and imaginative flavors, vegan options, topping selection, upbeat vibes, and personable people behind the counter.
With loads of flavors to choose from, the house-made ice cream ranges from dessert-themed to fruit-themed. Cake-inspired creations include red velvet, chocolate birthday cake, rainbow birthday cake, German chocolate, dulce de leche, and carrot cake. There are also great sundaes, floats, banana splits, and shakes.
Multiple locations
Flamingo Crossing
House-made ice cream meets chill beach vibes at this Key West staple. It fits right into the destination, which is so well-known for its vacation atmosphere, bright and colorful beach houses, tropical spaces, and fun. It's run out of a seafoam-hued house with a big porch, lots of palm trees, and unique signage, and is the quintessential dessert stop for those on a getaway.
Since 1987, this cute stop has been impressing with its signature key lime ice cream, as well as flavors like mamey, guava, soursop, and strawberry hibiscus sorbet. Get the tangy, fruity scoops with some whipped topping for a lovely balance of creamy, sour, juicy, and mellow notes. But paired with the more decadent ice cream, like the Cuban coffee or cooling lavender, it only further feeds into the richness of it all.
This place doesn't have places to sit inside with your ice cream, but you can eat it at the tables outside and make a picnic out of it. Or, take it with you down the road and head straight to the beach (but, chances are, you'll have devoured it before you get there, so be warned).
(305) 296-6124
1105 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040
Plant Love Ice Cream
Plant Love Ice Cream is a little earthy when it comes to the vibes, very inclusive when it comes to the menu, and super colorful when it comes to the decor; the imaginative art is the perfect touch. There's a location in St. Petersburg and one in Gulfport, granting members of both communities access to tasty vegan ice cream and some options for dairy lovers. For those who partake in the latter, the Florida ice cream shop now offers a dozen Hershey's Ice Cream flavors. But its over 50 rotating dairy-free homemade ice cream is the star.
With plant-based ice cream made with coconut milk, the flavors are truly diverse, from Golden Mylk with CBD to Moon Pie, a rendition inspired by an old-fashioned Southern snack. The flavors are all so good that even dairy fans are getting on board the vegan train here and are impressed by the creaminess. Get a scoop or try an ice cream flight to sample multiple flavors with friends.
Started by a mother-and-son duo, Plant Love Ice Cream is recognized in Yelp's 2025 ranking of the top 100 ice cream shops in the United States for its vegan namesake treats, coming in at 9th overall. Meanwhile, Happy Cow listed it as one of the best in the world. And it's been impressing locals for a while, having completely sold out on opening day. Today, Floridians love the big scoops, high-quality taste, and community focus.
Multiple locations
Gator Ice Cream
This Jacksonville gem is the place to come for internationally inspired and housemade ice cream. You'll find flavors from Mexico and across the continent of Asia, as well as traditional American picks for a diverse mix of treats. And the interiors of the shop are so fun, with pendants and paper lanterns swooshed from wall to wall, neon lights adorning plant backdrops, and blue skies pillowed with white clouds splashed across the ceilings.
Between the gorgeous ice cream, kind service, and later hours, this is a dream for locals and tourists alike. And vegan customers feel seen with the thoughtful dairy-free ice cream selection. For something tangy and tropical, try guava, lychee sorbet, or mango. For creamy goodness, go with pandan, taro, ube, or cookie butter. And for those looking for something complex with a little depth, there's Saigon Viet coffee, pistachio, Japanese sesame seed, or cinnamon bun.
And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Try your scoops as sundaes, made Dubai chocolate-style, infused with alcohol, or as a banana split.
Multiple locations
Icestream at Morning Joint
This is a more casual and low-key Florida Keys ice cream shop. Located on Cudjoe Key, this ice cream shop in the Florida Keys is run out of a metal Airstream trailer with outdoor seating. Enjoy the unique flavors and small-batch, homemade ice cream under the sky (which is particularly magical at night under the stars — luckily, Icestream is open daily until 9:30 p.m.). Community is a big focus of this stop, with those behind the business hoping to create a place for gathering and inclusivity.
The offerings change regularly and are made by dedicated staff on-site. While flavors can change monthly or even more frequently, some examples include sweet corn (which comes with chunks of cornbread and swirls of strawberry), raspberry sorbet, tiramisu, Boston cream donut, and strawberry cheesecake. And you can grab floats, homemade cones, pies, milkshakes, and other treats on top of the scoops.
Come for the sweet treats. Stay for the cornhole, darts, and ping pong on the patio. It's a chilled-out ice cream shop in Florida that feels made for those who want to get on island time, mingle with locals, and linger a little longer than a typical dessert stop.
(305) 741-7422
22864 Overseas Hwy, Cudjoe Key, FL 33042
Sampaguita
Anyone on the hunt for Filipino-inspired ice cream in Orlando should come straight here. This is another one that's made Yelp's top 100 ice cream shops in the United States for 2025, and we voted it the best ice cream shop in Florida. Built on memories one of the founders has of churning homemade ice cream with backyard-grown mangos during childhood, the shop oozes timelessness and personality. And the interior of the business itself is so beautiful, with the tropical plant murals, neon signage, and pink and jade furniture. It's practically made for photographing, but the ice cream is no different, as it's just as beautiful.
Plant-based ice creams, soft-serve options, and creamy dairy scoops all come together for a colorful menu. Ube soft-serve is popular for its refreshing flavors, lightness, and subtle sweetness. Banoffee pie, jackfruit chili nut, keso guava cheesecake, soy sauce butterscotch, buko pandan, and birthday mamon are other highlights on the menu. Check out the cookies, bread puddings, cream puffs, or cheesecake while you're at it.
Just be prepared for crowds, as it's always busy. But if you want to get it to go (or if you just can't get enough), check out the freezer. It carries pre-packed flavors so that you can enjoy Sampaguita from the comfort of your home. If you don't see the flavor you want, ask the staff, and they might pack a pint for you based on your preference.
1233 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
Methodology
Each shop included on this list has a wide variety of flavor options, and offer something for everyone. As a former vegan who knows what it's like to struggle to find quality, dairy-free options, I also made it a point to include ice cream shops that offered dairy-free options. And, of course, the sweets themselves had to be delicious and creamy. The ambiance and atmosphere were also an important consideration; many spots are places you want to linger, offering vibrant art on the walls, plants, ample seating, and welcoming, attentive staff. It's also a bonus if the ice cream shop is located within walking distance of the beach (walking distance, as in, you can walk there with your ice cream without it melting), offers thoughtful and plentiful topping options, makes its own cones, and has some sort of sustainability focus.
I've spent a lot of time in the Sunshine State, especially now that my parents and one of my siblings live there, so the details are based on a mix of personal experience and the opinions of locals — I turned to Floridians I know and the likes of online spaces such as Yelp, Reddit, Google Reviews, TripAdvisor, and social media to gauge opinions of those shops I hadn't visited.