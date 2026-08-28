Florida's 11 Best Ice Cream Shops

Is there any state better suited for ice cream than Florida? The Sunshine State boasts tropical weather, scenic beaches, and plenty of fresh fruit to go around. In other words, it's a destination that's practically made for refreshing sweet treats. Ice cream falls right into that category.

Luckily, there are loads of ice cream shops in Florida serving up some seriously beautiful and tasty scoops in every region. From the Florida Keys' coconut-topped masterpieces to Tampa's diverse and creative ice cream scene, there's some serious range. Whether you're looking for an imaginative fusion, a berry-studded sundae, or a classic chocolate dessert served cold, there's a Florida ice cream shop for you. The trick is narrowing down your slew of options.

So let's get into the very best places to go for this special treat. Every stop I've included on this list offers a diverse selection of both fruity and chocolatey options (at least), as well as some options for dairy-free customers. The ice cream served is never grainy, freezer-burn-riddled, melted, or bland. The atmosphere at each of these shops is welcoming in its own way, whether it's through ultra-colorful decorations, live plants, or kind service. And, as someone who's spent lots of time in the Sunshine State, the details are based on a mix of personal experience and the opinions of locals; I turned to Floridians I know as well as online spaces such as Yelp, Reddit, Google Reviews, TripAdvisor, and social media.