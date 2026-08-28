10 Best Coffee Makers For Brewing Iced Drinks
There's no reason to pay high prices for iced coffee drinks at your local coffee shop when there are some pretty great coffee makers out there to help you make iced drinks at home. The good news is that this list includes 10 absolutely great coffee makers for making iced drinks. Unfortunately, you may have difficulty choosing between them because there are so many good options. In the end, you'll want to think about whether you want electric or non-electric, aesthetics, how much space you have for it, and which features are must-haves. The ones on this list are either ones I've tried personally or those with high customer ratings and reviews.
There are quite a few options to consider. Several on the list are simple ones that brew overnight in your fridge or on your countertop. There are a few that use pods, which cuts out the need to measure or grind coffee. Still others use ground coffee, which can ultimately save money. One has a built-in blender, a couple have cold frothers, and one even makes cold brew coffee in just 10 minutes. So, you're sure to find a great coffee maker on this list for making your favorite iced drinks at home.
Asobu cold brew coffee maker
If you've tried to make cold brew coffee with just a jar and grounds, you'll appreciate how much better using a dedicated cold brew coffee maker can be. The electricity-free countertop design of the Asobu cold brew coffee maker is genius and doesn't even require a refrigerator. So, no wonder it's an award-winning cold brew coffee maker.
Reviewers say that it is ridiculously easy to use and makes smooth, rich coffee without bitterness. It's also easy to clean, with most parts being dishwasher-safe. It comes in six colors, including some trendy ones like mint, copper, and wood. The only downsides to this coffee maker are that you have to plan because of the long steep time, and it only brews 32 ounces of coffee.
This cold brew coffee maker has a water and coffee filter reservoir on the top that screws onto a stainless steel carafe on the bottom. You load the grounds into the top funnel, pour water over them, and let them steep for 12 to 24 hours at room temperature. Many people conveniently set it up in the evening so it's ready in time for breakfast. When it's ready, you open the air valve at the top and press the button in the middle to filter it into the detachable and portable bottom carafe. If you load the carafe with ice before filtering, the coffee will stay cold without refrigeration for 24 hours.
County Line Kitchen cold brew coffee maker with leakproof lid
If you're looking for a simpler electricity-free cold brew coffee maker, a lot of people swear by the County Line Kitchen cold brew coffee maker with a leakproof lid. Don't let the simplistic design and the fact that it looks like a restaurant syrup jar fool you into thinking it's not worth consideration, because the design is perfection. It has tens of thousands of reviews on Amazon, with one of the highest percentages of four- and five-star reviews we've ever seen for a product, with customers usually keeping it.
Reviewers who have tried several brands of similar cold brew coffee makers like that it's easy to use and clean up, doesn't require replacement parts all the time, and has a lid that screws on tightly. The jar is made from soda-lime glass (like Pyrex is) and has a stainless steel fine mesh filter, which tells you how durable it is. It also tends to be priced under $30, making it very affordable. Reviewers also like that the coffee comes out with very little (if any) residual coffee grounds.
This cold brew coffee maker is essentially a wide-mouthed mason jar with a conical filter that holds 64 ounces of cold brew coffee and features an easy-pour lid. You simply add grounds to the filter, pour water over the top, let it steep for 18 to 24 hours, remove the grounds with the filter, and then use the handle for easy pouring.
Keurig K-Elite single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker
I owned a Keurig K-Elite single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker for years before trying the iced coffee setting, and I was pleasantly surprised at how well it works for iced coffee drinks. I assumed it was just going to brew a cooler version of coffee, but it actually produces something closer to faux espresso shots, which allows you to make fancy coffee drinks with coffee-shop-level quality.
The iced coffee setting is super fast, taking less than 10 seconds after the machine itself warms up and you've pressed the "iced" button. The coffee comes out steaming, but it's still much cooler than regular Keurig coffee. The liquid is warm enough that I put any non-liquid ingredients into my glass first (like sugar or cocoa powder) to dissolve them. While you could brew the coffee directly over ice, my preference is to top the coffee off with cold liquids like milk first and add ice as the final step in order to keep more ice intact.
This is one of the most highly-rated Keurig machines, and it comes in three different colors. Amazon says that this is a product that customers usually keep. That makes sense since I've had mine for years, and it's still going strong. I like that it's super easy to use since you only have to pop in a K-Cup and press one button to get what you want. Plus, it makes a very smooth-tasting iced coffee drink.
Keurig K-Mini Mate Plus single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker
Those wanting a smaller, less expensive Keurig that can make iced coffee drinks often opt for the Keurig K-Mini Mate Plus single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker. When you choose the iced setting, the machine produces cooler coffee so that you can brew it directly over ice. The slim profile, only as wide as an ordinary glass or mug, makes it less intrusive than larger machines.
Those who have owned a larger Keurig often like this more because it does everything the larger one does but is quieter and takes up less space. Plus, the color options for this coffee maker are more interesting: warm stone, black, or wild orchid. Disappointingly, it doesn't come with the cute Keurig-branded mugs or glasses pictured in its product ads. However, the water reservoir holds a generous 50 ounces considering the machine's small footprint.
Some people who end up buying this one as a regular hot-drink pod-style coffee maker end up realizing how much they like the iced coffee setting. Keep in mind that the coffee is still hot when it comes out of the machine (one person measured it at 145 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit). So, it's still going to melt some of your ice if you brew directly into a glass full of ice. So, some people use larger ice cubes or let it cool a bit and add the ice to their glass after brewing instead of before.
De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe coffee machine with milk frother
Nespresso is known for pod coffee makers that are capable of producing great coffee-shop-level coffee drinks, but the only one that stands out for making iced drinks is the De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe coffee machine with milk frother. It also comes with a separate milk frother, which both provide amazing results. It's a higher-priced product, but all the extras make it worth it.
Reviewers like the detachable and movable water reservoir as well as the fact that the machine discards the old pod into another removable reservoir. It's also very slim, leaving plenty of countertop space free.
Whereas the Keurig K-Elite can make coffee-shop-level iced coffee drinks, the De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Plus can make incredible high-end coffee-shop-level iced drinks that even baristas and coffee snobs love. The intense crema it can produce looks next level, and the frother even has a cold froth setting. The coffee maker reads the bar code on the coffee pod to know exactly what you need it to do, with some pods made specifically for iced coffee drinks. Since the pod barcode has all the info, you only have to press one button, making it easy for anyone to use. While a single pod may be cheaper than buying iced coffee at a coffee shop, Nespresso pods can still be twice as expensive as K-Cups — luckily, there are coffee pod hacks for refilling them.
Mr. Coffee Frappe iced and hot coffee maker
There's only one coffee maker on this list that makes iced as well as frozen drinks: the Mr. Coffee Frappe iced and hot coffee maker. It's great whether you're in the mood for hot, iced, or blended coffee drinks, and even tea.
Reviewers find the iced and frozen drinks from this machine to be as good or even better than their local coffee shop's. So, it certainly saves money if you have a frozen coffee addiction. They love how versatile it is, how easy it is to use, that the filter is reusable, and that it's easy to clean. The fact that it comes with a recipe book is also helpful.
Whereas most machines brew just one size for cold drinks, this one can make small and large. There's also no guessing on ice, water, or milk quantities since measurement lines are included on the enclosed tumblers and blender. There's even a reusable filter and dual-sided coffee scoop for coffee grounds. For an iced or frozen drink, just put grounds and water in the machine and press the "over ice" button to brew. If you want a frozen drink, simply follow the markings on the blender to add the correct amount of each ingredient before blending. Reviewers find that the blender does a good job of blending the ice thoroughly. As a bonus, despite doing so much, this machine doesn't take up a lot of countertop space.
Ninja coffee maker, 10-cup carafe with fold-away frother
Ninja has a couple of great coffee makers that work well for iced coffee, but they have different features depending on the size you get. Ninja stands out on our list because it's an electric coffee maker that lets you make multiple cups of iced coffee at a time and uses coffee grounds rather than pods. Interestingly, you may find the Ninja 10-cup carafe with fold-away frother for about $10 higher than the XL 12-cup version (regular price). So, you'll want to consider both the size and features to determine which one might work best for you.
Reviewers sometimes choose this machine because they're tired of paying the higher prices for coffee pods than for grounds or beans. Plus, they like that the machine can brew a single serving at a time or a whole carafe, depending on your needs. They say the iced coffee tastes great without being watered down, it's easy to use, and it's easy to clean.
The "over iced" option actually allows you to make iced coffee in six different brew sizes. Reviewers say that the iced coffee comes out strong, non-diluted, and well-balanced. Some bonus features are that the water reservoir is detachable, it comes with a built-in coffee measuring spoon, and many of the parts are dishwasher-safe. Plus, having a fold-away frother wand attached to the machine allows you to add homemade cold frothed milk or even whipped cream to your iced coffee.
Ninja hot and iced XL coffee maker with rapid cold brew
This machine has a slightly larger footprint than the 10-cup version, but it's only 0.32 inches deeper, 0.38 inches wider, and 0.04 inches higher. With the size and price being comparable to the 10-cup version and most everything else being the same, the question you have to ask yourself is: Do I want to make cold brew rather than just iced coffee? Or will I ever want to make 12 cups of coffee rather than 10 at a time? If the answer is "yes" to either of those questions, you might want this one instead.
Reviewers say that the over-ice coffee from this machine stays rich and bold without tasting watered down. If you have the extra time to wait for cold brew instead of iced coffee, you're rewarded with coffee that's deliciously smooth.
Whereas the 10-cup version has six different brew sizes, this one has eight, ranging from a single serving up to 12 cups at a time, no matter whether you're choosing cold brew or other types of iced coffee. The really neat thing about this cold brew coffee maker is that there's no need to wait overnight, unlike the other cold brew coffee makers on our list. Instead, it's ready in just 10 minutes. So, you don't have to plan hours ahead with this one if you like the smooth flavor of cold brew.
Primula Burke Deluxe cold brew iced coffee maker
The Primula Burke Deluxe cold brew iced coffee maker is among the most popular and well-rated electricity-free options available. It holds 6 cups of coffee, allowing you to brew enough for multiple people or multiple days. It's an easy choice when Primula is an award-winning brand that's been around for decades and makes durable, easy-to-use products.
Reviewers are thrilled at how delicious and smooth the coffee is, saving them plenty of money over buying expensive cold brew from coffee shops or pre-made cold brew coffee from the grocery store. Being easy to clean and easy to use makes it a hit. Plus, few grounds get through the mesh. It also has a trendy design and comes in six different colors, including aqua and red.
Using this coffee maker is ridiculously easy. Simply place coffee grounds into the removable mesh filter, add cold water, and refrigerate to brew for up to 24 hours. In fact, it's designed to fit in many refrigerator doors. It comes with a scoop for the grounds, and you can add more or less depending on how dark you want your coffee. The handle allows you to pour directly from the coffee maker when you're ready for a drink. It's made from borosilicate glass, making it resistant to thermal shock and dishwasher-safe.
Takeya Deluxe cold brew coffee maker
The electricity-free cold brew coffee maker on this list with the most reviews is the Takeya Deluxe cold brew coffee maker, probably because it comes in at under $25. Customers really like the value for the price.
Reviewers like that it's easy to use, comes with recipes, is easy to wash, and doesn't leak. They also like that the fine mesh filter allows them to use a finer coffee grind. Using this coffee maker is as simple as adding coffee into the filter, adding water to the carafe, and letting it steep in the fridge for 24 to 36 hours before pouring it into your glass. Adjust the flavor intensity by customizing the amount of grounds or steeping time.
It comes in three colors and either a 1-quart or 2-quart size. If a single 2-quart coffee maker isn't enough for your family, you can even get a 4-pack. Customers love this cold brew coffee maker because it makes great coffee. It produces coffee that's not bitter, and some go as far as to say that it's the best coffee they've ever had. The only dealbreakers for some people might be that this coffee maker is made from plastic rather than glass and that it might be too tall to fit in some refrigerators without adjusting shelves.
Methodology
To start creating this list of best coffee makers for brewing iced drinks, I first looked for iced coffee makers rated 4.5 stars or higher with at least 100 reviews (at the time of writing) on Amazon to ensure there was a big enough sampling of opinions and experiences. From there, I dug more deeply into what reviewers had to say about the machine, looking for reviewers actually using and talking positively about their experience making high-quality iced coffee drinks with the machine. In the case of a few highly-rated machines, customers seemed to focus on using them for tea rather than iced coffee. So, those didn't seem to belong on the list.
I also found an overwhelming number of non-electric, simple cold brew coffee makers with high ratings. So, to narrow those down, I included the most popular and highest-rated ones with tens of thousands of reviews.
Additionally, I made sure to include one that I own and use regularly to make iced drinks. As a former barista, I can be picky about my coffee drinks, but I was able to give my personal recommendation for one that's simplistic yet gives excellent results. After writing this, I'm eyeing pretty much all the others on this list, too.