11 Genius Coffee Pod Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

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We wouldn't blame you if you thought that using coffee pods and their respective coffee makers was a fairly straightforward business, but it turns out that there are all sorts of hacks available to make your coffee experience better. Not only are there different ways to use the pods than you might have ever dreamed, but some machines have settings that can help you achieve different results with your pods than you might have realized.

The coffee pod hacks we're offering you apply to both K-Cup and Nespresso coffee pods. They include hacks for using various types of pods with different coffee makers and even with no machine at all. We also have some money-saving hacks to help you get more use from individual pods as well as ways to use your machine more cheaply. Quite a lot of our hacks are for getting stronger, more concentrated flavor from your coffee pods. Plus, there are ways to reprogram your machine for different shot sizes. Once you master all these coffee pod hacks, you'll be using your machine more like a pro.