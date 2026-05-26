11 Genius Coffee Pod Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
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We wouldn't blame you if you thought that using coffee pods and their respective coffee makers was a fairly straightforward business, but it turns out that there are all sorts of hacks available to make your coffee experience better. Not only are there different ways to use the pods than you might have ever dreamed, but some machines have settings that can help you achieve different results with your pods than you might have realized.
The coffee pod hacks we're offering you apply to both K-Cup and Nespresso coffee pods. They include hacks for using various types of pods with different coffee makers and even with no machine at all. We also have some money-saving hacks to help you get more use from individual pods as well as ways to use your machine more cheaply. Quite a lot of our hacks are for getting stronger, more concentrated flavor from your coffee pods. Plus, there are ways to reprogram your machine for different shot sizes. Once you master all these coffee pod hacks, you'll be using your machine more like a pro.
You can use coffee pods to make coffee with other coffee makers
Just because pods are built for a certain type of machine doesn't mean that you can't use them elsewhere. Whether your pod coffee maker has stopped working, you just want to brew using a different method, or you just can't find your favorite flavor anywhere except a pod, the only concern is whether the grind level is correct.
To get started, you'll need to peel off the top foil and remove the coffee from the pod. Anything sharp, like an ice pick or knife point, should work to pierce the top of the pod. Starting with an initial small incision can help to prevent spilling too many grounds if the pod is overly full or more pressurized than usual.
After releasing the coffee from the pod, you can brew it as you normally would in your coffee maker. However, keep in mind that the grind might not always be suited for the coffee maker you have. For example, you can easily use the grounds from a K-Cup to make a single serving of coffee in a drip coffee machine or a French press. However, Nespresso pods with finely ground beans meant for espresso are going to be too fine even for a Moka pot. While you could grind K-Cup grounds finer to work in a Moka pot or espresso maker, you can't make fine grounds coarser.
You can also brew coffee pods without a traditional coffee maker
There are several ways to use coffee pods even if you don't have a traditional coffee machine. Knowing how to do this can come in handy if your coffee maker stops working or you're in a no-electricity situation like camping or a weather emergency.
There are a few methods available if you have access to boiling water. First of all, you can brew the coffee from a coffee pod like you would tea. Either place the coffee grounds from the pod in a tea infuser, fine-mesh strainer, or an empty disposable tea filter bag and steep it in a coffee cup of boiling water as you would tea for around three minutes or to your desired strength. You can also make it pour-over style. To do this, you'll need to place the grounds from the pod into a pour-over cone, regular paper filter, or a reusable coffee filter. Then, pour boiling water over the grounds and let the coffee drip slowly into your coffee cup.
If you don't have access to boiling water, you can still use coffee pods to make coffee through the cold brew method. Simply place the water for your coffee cup in a jar along with the grounds from the pod, and let it sit for at least 12 hours, but ideally longer. And, yes, you can make it at room temperature if you don't have a fridge handy.
It's possible to get more than one use from a single coffee pod
One interesting coffee pod hack is getting more than one use from a single K-Cup coffee pod. If you ever frugally rebrewed your coffee in a regular drip machine, you know that subsequent brews tend to be weaker. However, even with single-use pods, there's still a way to get more than just one brew per pod.
The first method is the most obvious. Simply brew your first cup of coffee and keep the same pod in the machine for your second (much weaker) cup. If you're using an espresso pod, the second brew is going to taste more like an Americano.
Something we've noticed when we've had to open and close a K-Cup machine to restart it is that it pierces the pod and sometimes makes the hole big enough for grounds to pour into the coffee cup. Luckily, there's a hack to prevent this annoying possibility. Unless you have a machine where the pod has to be aligned in a certain way to be read, you can rotate the pod for the second cup, according to some Facebook users. That way, you're brewing the coffee with a freshly-pierced pod instead of one with a hole that might be big enough to allow extra grounds through.
You can save money by refilling coffee pods
Refilling coffee pods is a money-saving hack that works in a variety of ways. One option is to purchase refillable pods, while the other is to refill certain used pods.
The first option requires purchasing refillable pods. There are ones made for K-Cups, like the NOALTO reusable K-Cup, as well as ones made for Nespresso, like the HGIFZ reusable Vertuo pods refill kit. Simply fill the pods with your favorite coffee grounds according to the provided instructions, pop them into your machine, and brew as normal.
An option available if you use Nespresso pods is to refill regular Nespresso pods you've already used. You have to make sure that the machine can still read the code on the pod lip. So, that information needs to stay intact. So, you'll need to remove the foil top of the used pod with a knife or scissors. Then, wash the pod out and dry it before adding the coffee grounds you want and tamping them down. Then, you'll need to cover the pod. You can get reusable tops. You can also make your own lids with aluminum foil cut to fit, crimped around the top, and nestled inside a second pod with a visible code along the outside of the rim. However, to eliminate mess and ensure better results, a lot of people opt for a filling machine like the Tegrace double pod kit for Nespresso pods.
You can concentrate the flavor any Nespresso Vertuo pod
There's a special hack for getting a stronger brew from a singular Nespresso Vertuo pod. That way, you can make a stronger drink or specialty drink that's closer to an espresso drink even with an ordinary pod. It doesn't work with all machines, but there is a way to check whether your machine can to do it.
To find out if your Vertuo machine is capable of concentrating the shot, all you have to do is double-press rather than single-press the start button. If it's capable of pulling a double shot, the button will turn turquoise, indicating that you've activated its Coffee Creations mode. When you activate this mode, the machine will pull a smaller, more concentrated amount of coffee than it normally would with the pod you're using.
You can use the double-press method with different capsules, and the results are all more concentrated, but the amount of liquid will be different. Espresso-sized capsules pull a more concentrated 25-milliliter shot instead of 40 milliliters, making the shot closer to the strength of a double shot of espresso. Both the double espresso and gran lungo capsules pull 40-milliliter shots instead of 80 or 150 milliliters, respectively. You can even use a mug capsule and get a concentrated 80-milliliter shot instead of a 230-milliliter cup of coffee.
Your setting and coffee choices can help you brew stronger or espresso-like coffee with a regular Keurig
If you thought you couldn't pull espresso-like shots of coffee with a regular Keurig machine, you're going to be pleasantly surprised that there are some settings on some machines that will get you much closer to espresso strength. Both the Keurig settings and the coffee machine you choose matter.
First of all, you want to start with the strongest coffee you have. Any pod that's labeled "dark roast" or something that indicates it's going to be strong, like "extra bold" or "intense," is going to be your best bet.
Now you're going to pay attention to the settings you choose. First of all, you'll need to opt for the "strong" or "strong brew" setting. Then, you'll want to choose the button for the smallest cup size, which will pull a stronger and more concentrated cup. Alternatively, some Keurigs also have an "iced coffee" or a "shot" button that lets you brew a shot similar in intensity to an espresso shot. Experimenting with different combinations of these buttons on your machine can help you make the strongest cup possible, even if it isn't exactly espresso.
You can also stack two K-cups to make stronger coffee
There's another interesting hack for getting stronger coffee with a K-Cup that involves stacking two K-Cups. The idea is that by having to brew through two pods, the water stays in the pods longer, making the coffee stronger. To start, you need both a refillable K-Cup pod and a used non-refillable pod.
First, you need to prep the used pod to fit inside the refillable pod. Not only do you want to completely clean the used pod of grounds, but you also should peel off the foil top. Then, you need to cut around the top of the pod to make it short enough to fit into the refillable pod without overlapping it so that it's possible to close the lid of the refillable pod over it. If you decide to use a new rather than used non-refillable pod, you'll also need to make a hole in the bottom of the pod as you would if you had used it, because it needs a place for the water to drain. Finally, you'll want to insert the used pod inside the refillable pod.
After you've made a double pod with a used and empty pod inside the refillable pod, it's time to add coffee. Two level tablespoons of grounds should be about right. Then, close your refillable pod as you normally would, pop it in the Keurig, and brew as usual. Don't forget to press the "strong" button on the machine to get it as dark as possible.
Doing two small brews can intensify your coffee strength
While it sounds a little strange at first, doing two small-sized cup brews instead of one large one with the same pod can give you a stronger cup of coffee. The idea here is that the smaller brews require less water and aren't as diluted as larger cups of coffee are. Combined with some other coffee pod hacks, you can really amp up the flavor intensity with this one.
Before brewing, you'll want to ensure that your mug is big enough to accommodate two brews. For example, two 6-ounce brews will need a mug that can hold at least 12 ounces. For your first brew, you're going to opt for the smallest size your machine allows. Then, rotate the pod so that you're not making an extra-big hole that grounds can fall through and do a second brew in the same small size.
There are a few other hacks we've already mentioned that you can combine with this one to get a cup that's nice and strong. The first one is using a stronger, bolder roast. You'll also want to use the "strong" button to get the strongest brew possible. You could also use the double K-Cup hack to ensure the water stays in the pods longer to gather more flavor.
Get stronger coffee by removing your coffee cup before the end of the brew
If you've ever watched coffee pour into your cup from your coffee maker, you've likely noticed that the liquid starts out dark and then gets lighter the longer it pours into your cup. By the time it's almost ready, the liquid practically looks like water if you're using the setting for the largest cup. It's entirely within your control how much of the diluted liquid you allow into your cup. You really don't have to let it top off with water if you want a stronger cup of coffee. So, the hack here is to remove the cup when the brew starts getting too light or starts looking watery.
There are a couple of options here. If the tray below your cup is empty, you can remove the cup when the falling liquid starts getting watery and let the extra water fall into the tray below. Just be sure to dump the water out of the tray lest it eventually overflow from doing this trick too many times in a row. The other option is to remove your coffee mug and quickly replace it with another mug to catch the watery liquid you don't want.
There are ways to interchange Nespresso and K-cup pods
If you were wondering whether Nespresso pods can be used in a Keurig or vice versa, the short answer is no. The pods for one won't fit or work in the other without a little extra work on your part because they simply won't fit. However, there are a couple of ways to use them interchangeably.
One option for using both Nespresso and K-Cup pods in the same machine is to get a hybrid coffee maker that can use both Nespresso and Keurig coffee pods. One highly-rated option is the Cuisinart Coffee Center coffee maker, which makes drip coffee, can take either a K-Cup or Nespresso pod, and froths milk. Although there are cheaper, smaller-profile ones that only brew pods.
Even if you accidentally buy the wrong pod style for your machine, you can still interchange the contents. All you need is a refillable coffee pod that fits your coffee maker. You'll simply remove the foil top from the pod that doesn't fit your machine. Then add the contents to the refillable pod that fits your machine. You might need more than one Nespresso pod to fill a K-Cup pod. After the refillable pod is ready to go, simply brew as normal. Just keep in mind that the quality won't be the same since the grind for one machine won't fit the pressure level of the other machine.
You can program your Nespresso machine to pull ristretto shots from regular pods
Something that's implied but not stated outright for some Nespresso machines is that you can use your regular Nespresso pods to pull ristretto shots. If you have a machine with a programmable water volume option like the Citiz, then it's entirely possible to get a smaller ristretto-size shot instead of an espresso-size one. However, doing it requires reprogramming your Espresso or Lungo button.
Basically, what you're going to be doing is reprogramming your Espresso or Lungo button so that the next time you press it, it's going to change the size of the shot. To reprogram it, all you have to do is start making an espresso shot like normal. However, instead of doing a short press on the button, you're going to continue to hold it until it pulls the ristretto-size shot to the size that you want (about half as much as a regular espresso shot). Once you have the right amount of coffee in your cup, you'll simply stop pressing the button. From now on, when you press the Espresso or Lungo button, it will pour a ristretto shot instead. If you have a different machine and this hack doesn't work, consult the user manual for how to program your water volume.