Put Those Nespresso Pods To Work Even Without A Machine Using A Clever Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Upgraded to a new Nespresso machine and found that your old pods aren't compatible? Instead of tossing them out, there's a simple way to put those capsules to work (even without a machine!) using a clever trick that requires only a mug, a fork, and some hot water.

The first step is to prep your Nespresso capsule. When making a coffee in a Nespresso machine as normal, you'll likely hear a little popping sound when the appliance pierces through the foil seal to allow the hot water to flow through it. To make your coffee without a machine, simply use a fork or sharp knife to puncture the seal before placing it in a mug. Do this carefully to avoid losing any of those precious coffee grounds; they'll be packed tightly inside to work effectively with the strong extraction capabilities of a machine. Next, pour over some hot water, making sure to keep the pod submerged in the liquid (if it begins to buoy up, place a teaspoon on it to hold it down).

Your coffee will need to brew for around four minutes for a standard cup of Joe, but you can brew it for a shorter period to elicit a mellower taste or longer for an intense flavor. To guarantee that your coffee has a rounded quality and character, give it a quick stir as it steeps to encourage the water to extract the coffee grounds from inside the pod.