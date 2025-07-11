The Ristretto Trick Your Nespresso Manual Never Actually Explains

If you prefer a strong cup of coffee first thing in the morning, espresso is usually the best way to go. The higher concentration and bold flavor can make for a variety of delicious homemade beverages. Using any kind of Nespresso machine helps make this process much easier — especially if you want to customize your espresso shots. As an alternative to the typical 40 milliliter in a single shot of espresso from the machine, the Nespresso ristretto measures at a smaller 25 milliliter. This creates a short shot with a more intense, rich, slightly sweeter flavor than a standard size espresso shot.

However, you will probably need to adjust your machine to get the pour amount right. As with other cup or shot sizes, you can actually program your Nespresso machine to brew a smaller cup size if you prefer to drink a ristretto versus a normal espresso shot. The first step is to reset your brew size settings. On most Nespresso models (other than the unique Nespresso Vertuo line, which has its own pods and settings), this can be done simply by pressing and holding down on the Lungo size button until it blinks. Once you reset your machine, you can proceed with programming exactly the size you want for your ristretto.