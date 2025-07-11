The Ristretto Trick Your Nespresso Manual Never Actually Explains
If you prefer a strong cup of coffee first thing in the morning, espresso is usually the best way to go. The higher concentration and bold flavor can make for a variety of delicious homemade beverages. Using any kind of Nespresso machine helps make this process much easier — especially if you want to customize your espresso shots. As an alternative to the typical 40 milliliter in a single shot of espresso from the machine, the Nespresso ristretto measures at a smaller 25 milliliter. This creates a short shot with a more intense, rich, slightly sweeter flavor than a standard size espresso shot.
However, you will probably need to adjust your machine to get the pour amount right. As with other cup or shot sizes, you can actually program your Nespresso machine to brew a smaller cup size if you prefer to drink a ristretto versus a normal espresso shot. The first step is to reset your brew size settings. On most Nespresso models (other than the unique Nespresso Vertuo line, which has its own pods and settings), this can be done simply by pressing and holding down on the Lungo size button until it blinks. Once you reset your machine, you can proceed with programming exactly the size you want for your ristretto.
The Nespresso ristretto setting offers a more intense experience
If you're looking to expand your espresso palette and try a more rich, bold coffee experience, the ristretto coffee setting on a Nespresso is an easy and accessible way to experiment. Once you have reset your machine to the factory settings, you're ready to program the shot sizes you want. To do so, you need to place your cup under the spout and put your capsule into the machine. Press down and hold the espresso button for a few seconds, keeping an eye on how much espresso ends up in your cup until you reach 25 milliliters. If you would prefer not to eyeball it, you can start with a measuring cup or measured shot glass to make sure you brew the exact amount. Once you've brewed the 25 milliliter ristretto the first time, your machine is programmed and will brew that same amount going forward.
Because of the intense nature of a shorter ristretto shot, this brew size would be better suited for more intense Nespresso capsules. You can go with the Napoli Nespresso capsule, which sits at an impressive intensity level 13 with a thick, bitter finish. A sleeve of 10 Napoli capsules is currently priced at $9. The Palermo Kazaar Nespresso capsule comes behind with a level 12 intensity, and it offers a creamy feel with notes of wood and spice — making it a perfect complement to the slight sweetness and high acidity of the ristretto brew. The Palermo Kazaar sleeves of 10 capsules are also $9 each.