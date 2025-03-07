Your Nespresso Pods Can't Be Used In A Keurig, But Here's A Clever Workaround

The reusable pod hack is a game-changer for those craving a mix-up of flavors. Whip up Keurig's Dunkin Original in a Nespresso machine or a jammy Ethiopia pod in your Keurig — it's the mash-up we secretly all crave. It's not all smooth sailing, though. To pull this trick out of the bag, there are some extra considerations. For one, not all reusable pods are made equal — compatibility still matters. Always check the packaging for telltale notes on any non-compatible machines.

Extra food for thought includes the grind size you need for reusable pods. Medium-fine is the way forward; this versatile option is middle-of-the-road and adapts to different beverage styles. Anything coarser can be temperamental, risking under-extraction and lackluster flavors. That's particularly important given that you should already be bracing yourself for a slightly weaker coffee than usual. Compromised strength is the main difference you'll taste when using reusable pods. Most of these containers designed to be used in a Nespresso machine fit in half a gram less coffee than branded pods; it's a small sacrifice to make but enough to dissuade you from any further weakening.