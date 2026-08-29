'Better Than Reese's' — Dollar Tree's Dupe Outshines The Original, According To Shoppers

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are one of the most popular candies in America. But name-brand candies aren't the only option on the market, and considering Reese's has been getting smaller due to shrinkflation, it might be time to branch out. If you don't want to pay more only to receive a smaller peanut butter cup, here's some good news: People say Dollar Tree has a dupe that will satisfy your Reese's craving.

Featuring a chocolaty shell over soft peanut butter, Landmark Confections Peanut Butter Cups are similar in taste and texture to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. In fact, on Reddit, one commenter even states that they prefer the Landmark dupe to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. On the Dollar Tree website, one shopper writes, "I buy the peanut butter cups and the peppermint patties every trip to Dollar Tree. Landmark is hands down 100% better than Reese's and York's."

Landmark Confections Peanut Butter Cups are also much more affordable than Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, meaning you get more chocolaty peanut butter goodness for your buck. At Dollar Tree, a 4.5-ounce package of Landmark Confections Peanut Butter Cups is $1.25, while you would pay the same amount for just a 2.2-ounce package of Reese's Snack Size Peanut Butter Cups. And, at Target, that same snack-size package of Reese's would cost you $1.49, which explains why many people swear by Dollar Tree for candy deals.