These 10 Chocolate Bars Make A Dollar Tree Visit Worth It
You never really know what you're going to end up with when you shop at Dollar Tree. It's one of those stores that you can visit with no plan whatsoever, and it (just like Target) will tell you what you need. At the discount store, you may find highly rated skincare products, a few versatile spices, and some adorable seasonal decor, all in the same haul. Of course, Dollar Tree is also known for having a well-stocked candy section too. Gummies, lollipops, and other sweets take up nearly an entire aisle, and chocolate bars are surprisingly plentiful.
You don't have to spend a fortune finding indulgent, mouthwatering chocolate. Dollar Tree has us covered with sweet, cocoa-infused bars from some of the best and most notable chocolatiers in the business. Whether you're a fan of milk, dark, white, or even chocolate packed with nuts, caramel, or fruity flavors, there's something on the shelf for every kind of sweet tooth. And we're rounding up some of the tastiest, most indulgent chocolate bars Dollar Tree has to offer — the kind that are so good they may even warrant a special trip to the store.
Beyoglu Dubaco Dubai Milk Chocolate Bar
The Dubai chocolate craze has even made its way to Dollar Tree — proving that a touch of luxury can be found in even the humblest of places. Although not on our list of best Dubai chocolate bars in the U.S., this specific Dubai-style milk chocolate bar from Beyoglu is a product of Turkey. Filled with a traditional combination of pistachio cream and layered with kadayif for a subtle crunch, according to customers, it's a decadent dream.
MrBeast Feastables Milk Chocolate Bar
At this point, the MrBeast Beastiverse is unavoidable. But whether you love or hate the YouTuber's online antics, you can still enjoy his Feastables chocolate. It's a prime pick, not only because of its smooth taste and high-quality, natural ingredients, but also because it's committed to the cause of ending child labor in cocoa production. That's something we can all get behind, and backing a better chocolate industry feels even sweeter when the bars only cost $1.50 at Dollar Tree.
Andes Creme De Menthe Snap Bars
Sure, you can get a handful of Andes mints for free after a meal at Olive Garden, but for those times you don't feel like Italian, you can also get a pretty good deal on them at the Dollar Tree. The little Creme de Menthe chocolate rectangles actually come in a skinny snap bar form. This way, you get multiple pieces instead of just one, to either share or keep to yourself.
Lindt Lindor Caramel Milk Chocolate Truffle Bar
Premium Swiss chocolate for just a dollar and some change? Yes, please. The Lindt brand is well-known for its Lindor truffles that feature a chocolate shell filled with a variety of melt-in-your-mouth centers. At Dollar Tree, you'll find the confection packaged into individually wrapped bars, just like the previous evolution of Andes mints. The caramel milk chocolate flavor, in particular, is always a reliably delicious option, but you can also find a plain milk chocolate bar on the shelves.
Terry's Chocolate Orange Confection Bar
You've probably seen Terry's chocolates in a different format. Commonly, the British brand's orange-flavored confections are made up to look like the real circular fruit, where each slice is its own individual piece of chocolate. Unfortunately, Dollar Tree doesn't offer this more authentic Terry's experience. But you can still get that taste of magic with this chocolate bar, where the orange oil-infused slices meld together into one "snappable" bar.
Twix Snickerdoodle
This is a Twix remixed. Stores like Dollar Tree are known for carrying rarer candies that perhaps didn't perform that well at major supermarkets. When it comes to sweets like this Twix Snickerdoodle variation, big retailers' loss is a bargain shopper's gain. The limited-edition bars feature that familiar crunchy cookie layer and blanket of milk chocolate but elevate it with cinnamon sugar-flavored caramel. Just like classic Twix but with a churro twist.
Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate with Caramel Filling
As the Ghirardelli commercial goes: "Ghirardelli caramel and chocolate. They're great on their own but together it's like the Watson to your Sherlock, the SpongeBob to your Patrick." There really is no better pairing, but then you throw a $1.25 price tag into the mix, and suddenly it's even better — the ultimate trio. At the discount store, the brand offers its signature bites of milk chocolate on the outside, gooey caramel on the inside, in two-square bars.
Kinder Bueno Crispy Creamy Chocolate Bar
You already know this one is good; it's right there in the title. Kinder Bueno bars can be found on the Dollar Tree shelf in two-bar packs. As one of the brand's most iconic products, it's piped full of creamy hazelnut, wrapped in a crispy wafer, and coated in milk chocolate — it's far more than just your average solid chocolate bar. Plus, we can't forget about that finishing drizzle of dark chocolate for good measure.
Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Bar
Can you believe this Hershey's spin-off has been around since 1995? For over 30 years, we've enjoyed that ingenious combination of white chocolate-flavored creme dotted with crunchy chocolate cookie bits. And Dollar Tree is ensuring we can revel in the bars for another 30 years. This sweet treat is available in-store but also on the retailer's website, in quantities of 72 up to 576. So, if you're looking for a lifetime supply, you know where to go.
Snickers Almond Bar
The more suave, grown-up version of a classic Snickers bar, this rarer find keeps that same milk chocolate, chewy nougat, and caramel, but trades out peanuts for crunchier, lightly sweet almonds. It gives the original some good competition, and some people think it's even better. On the Dollar Tree website, one shopper noted that it's "one of the greatest candies ever," and admitted to swiping up nearly half the stock at their nearest store.