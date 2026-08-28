The Honey Nut Cheerios Your Grandparents Ate Look Very Different Now

There's few breakfast cereals more classic than Cheerios, which is why they've been ever-present in many families' kitchens for decades. But there's a good chance the cereal your grandparents used to snack on isn't the same one in your pantry today. The biggest difference? It's actually hiding right in the ingredient list: Honey Nut Cheerios hasn't used actual ground nuts in the recipe since 2006. Instead, General Mills, the parent company, has replaced the nut with "natural almond flavor." It's probably the main reason this cereal makes the list of iconic foods that don't taste as good as they used to.

Honey Nut Cheerios debuted in 1979 as a sweeter variation of the original Cheerios, with, yes, real honey and almond flavors distinguishing it from the plain oat version. The original formulation actually contained ground almonds, giving the cereal its characteristic nutty flavor. That all changed in 2006 when General Mills began using natural flavoring instead. The funny thing is, food manufacturers aren't required to disclose what chemicals make up a flavoring in their ingredient list, so few people really know just what 'natural flavors' actually mean.

In the case of almond-like flavoring, peach and apricot pits are commonly used as sources of those flavor compounds. Almonds are botanically related to these stone fruits, and their pits do contain some of the same compounds. It doesn't mean that General Mills is grinding up fresh peach pits and dumping them in its cereal batches, but rather that its almond replacement is derived from those stone fruits and formulated to create an almond-like flavor.