The Most Popular Cereal In The US Has Reigned Supreme For Years

Honey Nut Cheerios has been a fan-favorite breakfast staple for decades, beginning with its inception into the U.S. cereal market in 1979. With its sweet, O-shaped grain circles, the unmistakable red and orange box has dominated the cereal shelves in grocery stores for generations.

The company, which was first established in 1941 amid World War II, was quickly joined by other brands like Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Honey Nut Cheerios is just one type of cereal in the vast umbrella of Cheerios products. Beyond honey-dipped Os, the popular breakfast cereal also comes in flavors like Almond Oat Crunch, Apple Cinnamon, Maple Cinnamon Hearty Nut Medley, and Strawberry Banana which have all been released over the years. But the honey-nut flavor remains unmatched as one of the best-selling cereals in the U.S., and the cereal's parent company, General Mills, has reportedly sold more than 129 million boxes a year.