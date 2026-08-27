The Bourbon 'Rule' That Doesn't Actually Matter

The world of bourbon can seem intimidating with all those rare, sought-after, often pricey bottles out there. But everyone should feel bourbon is open to them for exploration. There are certain myths around bourbon to stop believing, and we wanted to know what the biggest one is. So, we asked Chris Blatner, creator of the @urbanbourbonist Instagram page, which myth thinks is nonsense.

"The idea that good bourbon should only be consumed neat," Blatner says. "That's absolutely ridiculous. Drink it however you enjoy it the most." Ordering bourbon "neat," as opposed to "on the rocks," means requesting it without ice, and Blatner emphasizes there's no right or wrong approach here.

"Adding water or ice changes the experience," he says, "but that doesn't mean it ruins the whiskey." Some bourbon connoisseurs skip ice because they believe it dilutes the whiskey's flavor. But in fact, some degree of dilution can actually be ideal: Dillution tones down any alcohol harshness so you can concentrate on the bourbon's individual aroma notes. That's why some enthusiasts go so far as to add a few drops of water if they don't prefer ice — the water opens up and intensifies certain flavor compounds. So, neither ice nor water are "incorrect" ways to enjoy bourbon. Neither are cocktail ingredients, Blatner adds. "Using an expensive bourbon in a cocktail isn't against the rules," he notes. "You're the person drinking it, so what you want matters more than somebody else's 'rules.'"