The Bourbon 'Rule' That Doesn't Actually Matter
The world of bourbon can seem intimidating with all those rare, sought-after, often pricey bottles out there. But everyone should feel bourbon is open to them for exploration. There are certain myths around bourbon to stop believing, and we wanted to know what the biggest one is. So, we asked Chris Blatner, creator of the @urbanbourbonist Instagram page, which myth thinks is nonsense.
"The idea that good bourbon should only be consumed neat," Blatner says. "That's absolutely ridiculous. Drink it however you enjoy it the most." Ordering bourbon "neat," as opposed to "on the rocks," means requesting it without ice, and Blatner emphasizes there's no right or wrong approach here.
"Adding water or ice changes the experience," he says, "but that doesn't mean it ruins the whiskey." Some bourbon connoisseurs skip ice because they believe it dilutes the whiskey's flavor. But in fact, some degree of dilution can actually be ideal: Dillution tones down any alcohol harshness so you can concentrate on the bourbon's individual aroma notes. That's why some enthusiasts go so far as to add a few drops of water if they don't prefer ice — the water opens up and intensifies certain flavor compounds. So, neither ice nor water are "incorrect" ways to enjoy bourbon. Neither are cocktail ingredients, Blatner adds. "Using an expensive bourbon in a cocktail isn't against the rules," he notes. "You're the person drinking it, so what you want matters more than somebody else's 'rules.'"
The one bourbon rule to follow is all about patience
The key takeaway is to drink bourbon however makes you happiest. If you genuinely love it neat, drink it neat. Try ice or water to open up different aromas. Use a high-quality expression in some of the best bourbon cocktails to elevate their flavors. That said, are there any rules we actually should abide by?
"Give a bourbon a chance before deciding you don't like it," Blatner says. "Take a small sip first, especially with higher-proof whiskey, and let your palate acclimate to the alcohol before really evaluating if you like it." This is one of the most important tips for drinking bourbon: Don't rush to judgment. Blatner explains that the whiskey's ethanol can come through most prominently in the first sip, making it seem harsher than it actually is. To really get the full flavor, aroma, and mouthfeel experience of any new-to-you bourbon, it's crucial to take it slow and allow its full range of flavors to emerge. Not letting bourbon breathe is one of the most common bourbon-tasting mistakes, and it's an easy one to stop making.
"It's important to let a whiskey sit in the glass and to drink it over a period of 30 minutes to see how it changes as it interacts with the air and as you swirl it and sip on it," Blatner says. "It's amazing how different a bourbon can taste 30 seconds after you poured it compared to 30 minutes later."