Why A Spoonful Of Mustard Makes Pan Sauce Taste Better

Mastering pan sauce sounds elusively simple, but the right ingredients must come together to create a cohesive, flavorful unit. Pan sauce can be made after meat has been cooked, as broth, drippings and bits of food known as fond, and other ingredients are stirred together in a pan immediately after meat is seared. Mustard is a quality addition to the lineup of ingredients that can help prevent a sauce from breaking and provide added flavor.

Mustard is a powerhouse of an ingredient that offers both subtle heat and added dimension to improve the taste and structure of sauces. Mustard contains mucilage which offers emulsifying properties. The gel-like substance holds butter or oil together with wine, stock, and other pan sauce ingredients, similar to how egg yolks work to make hollandaise sauce. Mustard also holds up well to the heat, and its tangy taste can add extra flavor to pan sauce while cutting through heavier ingredients to brighten them.

Ideally, whisking Dijon into hot pan sauce before butter is added can help bring body to the sauce and prevent it from separating into individual components. Start with a half teaspoon and increase as needed. The easy addition certainly isn't limited to homemade pan sauces either. Ready-made sauces dumped out of a can or jar can also be spruced up with a swift spoonful of mustard.