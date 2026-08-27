5 Overpriced Firehouse Subs Sandwiches, According To Customers

There's no denying that for a long time, Firehouse Subs has been serving up some seriously top-tier sandwiches. It's not your ordinary sub shop, and with a menu that's heavy on premium meats like steak, brisket, and pastrami, it's the place you go when you want to treat yourself. However, it's no secret this is one pricey sandwich chain, and with some subs, customers say that you might get much less than you expect.

No matter how much you pay for a meal, you want to get something that makes you feel as though you've gotten your money's worth. We wanted to know if there were some Firehouse Subs that were bound to end in disappointment, so we headed to Reddit, Facebook, Google, and other travel review sites to see what people were saying. And yes, some frequently get called out for simply not being worth the price.

Although prices and quality might vary by location and franchisee, we found a plethora of complaints from disappointed people who say some specific orders left them with a bad taste. And that's a shame. There's a lot that goes into making restaurant-quality sandwiches at home, and subs are one of those things the professionals are just better at. Head to Firehouse Subs, though, and you might want to keep in mind that some have been consistently disappointing.