How To Turn Rotisserie Chicken Into A Crispy Weeknight Dinner

Picking up a store-bought rotisserie chicken is a convenient way to add lean poultry protein to your meals without the extra effort of cooking it all yourself. The chicken on its own is of great value; however, you can easily upgrade it by crisping it in the air fryer, oven, or in a pan on the stovetop. Whether you're working with a warm chicken or a cooled one that you're reheating, you can easily crisp both the meat and skin for use in a variety of dishes to create a delectable variance in taste and texture.

One of the easiest methods for crisping a rotisserie chicken is to use your air fryer. Some recommendations involve adding a spray of oil to the chicken first and then putting it in an air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes or less to let it crisp. Similar suggestions for reheating rotisserie chicken in the air fryer for the crispiest skin possible involve preheating the air fryer to 350 degrees and crisping the chicken for roughly three to five minutes.

You can also use your broiler or a hot skillet on the stovetop to crisp your rotisserie chicken. Adding a bit of oil to the bird or your pan will be especially helpful. Start by deboning the rotisserie chicken while it's still hot, saving the carcass for use in making stock, and then separately crisping both the skin and pieces of chicken using your preferred method for the ultimate texture.