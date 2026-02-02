Deboning Rotisserie Chicken Is A Breeze (If You Follow This Hot Tip)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Store-bought rotisserie chicken is likely already a versatile staple of your regular meal rotation. You can fairly judge the quality of a store-bought rotisserie chicken based on its appearance and once you've picked the best, there's a lot you can do with it. As cookbook author Caroline Chambers told us, when working with a rotisserie chicken to include in other recipes, "The key is to shred it off the bones while it's still hot! It's much harder to do when it's cold."

Chambers also notes that the chicken pieces will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for about four days, giving you ample time to make the most out of the lean protein. While some recent viral hacks suggest placing the chicken in a sealable plastic bag and to essentially smash it apart, this is neither efficient nor effective. Carefully separating the meat from the bones while your rotisserie chicken is still hot is the most logical choice, since everything is still fairly pliable; once the chicken cools and the fats congeal, it's considerably more difficult.

Wear disposable gloves when working with the chicken, both for hygienic purposes and to add a layer of protection for your hands to avoid the risk of burns. As always, when working with any hot food, it's imperative to exercise extreme caution. From there, you can add the de-boned chicken to a number of delicious dishes.