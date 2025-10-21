The Comforting Chicken Chili That Beats Any Takeout Soup

Autumn's cooler weather calls for cozy recipes. No doubt soup is a top priority, but it's worth focusing on thicker and more hearty varieties, including stews and chilis. There's no shortage of comforting options to choose from, and you're guaranteed to find a chili that you'll adore. Though you may be used to tomato-based beef chili, white chicken chili is just the choice to warm from the inside out and provide a protein-packed, high-fiber meal you can enjoy anytime.

Unlike its beef-based counterpart, white chicken chili contains poultry protein and typically focuses more on creamy white beans like cannellini or Great Northern, lending to its lighter color and earthy taste. Think of it along the lines of a pork chili verde recipe in terms of the ingredients and overall flavor profile. This is a simple soup to prepare with many opportunities for store-bought shortcuts and easy methods of adding more heat.

The basics of a slow cooker white chicken chili recipe call for your preference of white beans, cuts of chicken, corn, green chiles, and jalapeños, in addition to onions, garlic, and a variety of seasonings. Spice up your chili with salt, pepper, cayenne, paprika, cumin, and oregano in addition to a punch of freshly squeezed lime juice. This recipe rivals any takeout soup, but can be effortlessly enhanced using store-bought ingredients.