6 Chobani Creations Flavors, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chobani Creations are dessert yogurts designed to taste like cheesecake, muffins, ice cream, and more. They are rich, creamy, and extra sweet and contain more sugar and fat than some other Chobani products, while still providing a similar amount of protein. When you compare these yogurts to the desserts they're imitating, though, they often have more protein and significantly less sugar and fat. So Chobani Creations are marketed as being as decadent as a dessert, but may be more attractive to people who read nutrition labels.
There are six flavors in the Creations line-up, and some are yummier than others. Anyone who's looking for dessert yogurt wants it to taste as mouthwateringly delicious as any other dessert, so it's important to pick the best one. To that end, I organized a taste test with a friend and my picky kids, who are six and 11 years old and usually won't eat yogurt. I made my friend guess what flavor each one was without getting to see the cups, while my kids just rated them on a scale from one to 10. The yogurts that placed the highest on the final list had sweet add-ins that complemented the natural tartness of the yogurt, had a recognizable dessert flavor, and tasted like a treat – not just yogurt pretending to be a treat.
6. Mocha Tiramisu
Mocha Tiramisu is one of two Chobani Creations flavors that I would not buy again for myself. I had high hopes because the Italian dessert that inspired it is one of my all-time favorites, and the creamy texture of tiramisu is already so close to Greek yogurt. This yogurt had potential, but I felt let down by the flavor. In the end, the bitter, astringent coffee flavor contrasts with the sourness of yogurt. At the same time, the sour flavor of the yogurt completely overpowers the smooth alkalinity of the mocha chocolate. The flavors don't blend together, and the transitions between them feel stilted and abrupt. When I asked my taste-tester friend what flavor he thought this yogurt was, he couldn't even come up with coffee or chocolate. Instead, he thought it tasted "odd."
In the future, I'd prefer to keep my yogurt fruit-flavored and stick to the classic tiramisu recipe that calls for sweet, buttery mascarpone cheese. This is definitely one case where the flavored yogurt does not adequately fill in for dessert.
Of the taste-testers, three of us ranked Mocha Tiramisu as our least favorite flavor. Not everyone agreed, though; my six-year-old loved it. He finished off the whole cup. Maybe the hypnotic chocolate swirls drew him in and brainwashed him.
5. Caramel Sundae
Caramel Sundae has a soft, sweet taste with notes of toasted caramel. While that may sound appealing, the smooth buttery flavor of the caramel contrasts with the punchy acidity of the yogurt. That contrast is the reason I won't be putting it in my cart next time I'm at the store.
That being said, this yogurt flavor is much mellower than the Mocha Tiramisu. The caramel is sweeter, softer, and blander. Although the flavors still clash in this cup, they don't get in your face the same way as they do in the Mocha Tiramisu, making this one taste slightly less unpleasant.
For the most part, my taste-testers agreed; both of my kids put this near the bottom of their lists. While I thought its flavor was easily identifiable, my friend wasn't able to guess what it was. It just tasted sweet to him. So, this yogurt did not satisfactorily fulfill its job as dessert, and it didn't manage to accurately imitate the flavor it was meant to. For the time being, I'll stick to serving real ice cream with caramel sauce and all the best sundae toppings.
4. Cherry Cheesecake
Chobani Creations Cherry Cheesecake tasted too similar to regular cherry yogurt to feel like a special dessert, which landed it toward the middle of the list. Cherry yogurt generally has an attractive flavor because of how the sweet, tart fruit meshes with the bright sourness of yogurt. This cup was no exception. That complementary blend helped this one beat the much blander Caramel Sundae.
The best thing about this cup was the vivid cherry flavor, which was pleasantly sour, but it didn't taste enough like cheesecake. Instead of a delectable dessert, it seemed more like the perfect breakfast. Sprinkling bits of graham cracker crust onto it could make all the difference and transform it into a more dessert-like dish, and a crumbly addition would go especially well with the super smooth, creamy yogurt. Of course, that would make it more like one of Chobani's 17 Flip Yogurt flavors, which come with crunchy mix-ins. As it is, I don't think this one would satisfy my craving if I was in the mood for a sweet treat. My fellow taste-testers felt the same; everyone put this one halfway up their lists.
3. Orange Cream Pop
This Orange Cream Pop yogurt isn't just yogurt with orange flavoring. It's like eating the creamiest vanilla yogurt in the world with homemade orange marmalade stirred in. Paddington would probably approve. The orange fruit mix at the bottom of the cup tastes sweet and tart with a hint of bitterness and intense citrus flavor. Eating this cup truly feels like a special treat. It tastes wonderfully sweet, which is why it did better in this ranking than sour Cherry Cheesecake.
Once the orange syrup is completely mixed into the yogurt, the orange flavor loses its prominence. The cup tastes more creamy and vanilla-like. When I asked my taste tester if he could identify what dessert this cup of yogurt imitated, he guessed citrus, though he said he would have guessed it was lemon instead of orange. He was closer to the mark than he knew, as the ingredient label lists lime, orange, and lemon juice concentrates. It wasn't clear that this yogurt was supposed to taste like orange Creamsicles, which is the reason this flavor didn't end up higher on the list. So if you're craving an orange cream-pop-flavored dessert, you might want to try something like an orange cream smoothie or a Creamsicle-inspired milkshake instead.
2. Blueberry Lemon Muffin
After opening the lid of the Blueberry Lemon Muffin flavor, I licked the lid and immediately noticed how the yogurt actually tasted like a muffin. That's why it got a higher ranking than the Orange Cream Pop yogurt, which didn't taste quite so close to an orange Creamsicle.
Once I mixed in the syrup on the bottom, the blueberry and lemon combined perfectly with the acidity of the yogurt. The blueberry tasted sweet while the lemon shone through. Sometimes lemon flavoring can taste like cleaning products, but that was not the case for this yogurt. Here, it tasted authentic. The final flavor was more delicate than plain blueberry yogurt and more complex than plain lemon yogurt.
Best of all, this yogurt cup feels and tastes like dessert with its creamy texture and flavor mix of fruit and baked goods. I would be more than happy if this were my sweet treat after dinner.
1. Apple Pie à la Mode
It was clear that Apple Pie à la Mode was apple pie-flavored yogurt — there was no question. While my fellow tester couldn't identify most of the other flavors, he got this one immediately. Even my youngest son took a spoonful and the first word that came out of his mouth was "Apple!" That means Chobani got the flavoring spot-on with this product.
Apple and cinnamon are not typical yogurt flavors, but they work together perfectly here. The yogurt itself makes this a sweet-and-sour treat. I think the flavor combination is successful because some of the best apples for baking are varieties that are also both sweet and tart. So, the sour yogurt mixed with the sweet cinnamon apple syrup on the bottom has a similarly complex and pleasing flavor. Yet, the cup also manages to taste sugary enough to be a perfect dessert.
This was my oldest son's top-ranked flavor as soon as he tried it. Before taste-testing the yogurts myself, I was sure he was wrong. Much to my surprise, I liked it as much as he did. This is a product I will definitely be buying again.
Methodology
When I tried these yogurts, I wanted one thing: for them to taste like dessert. The more dessert-like the yogurt was, the higher it ranked. My sweet-loving kids were the perfect taste-testers to help with this. If they liked a flavor, I knew it tasted like dessert.
I also wanted the yogurt to taste like the name on the label. If a yogurt's flavor was easy to identify, I put it higher on my list. To determine this, I had a friend blind-taste the flavors. As he tried each one, I asked him what flavor he thought it was. He was able to identify the three that ended up highest in this ranking: the citrus in the Orange Cream Pop, the blueberry in the Blueberry Lemon Muffin, and the apple pie in the Apple Pie à la Mode.
Finally, the added flavoring needed to complement the bright, punchy, sour flavor of the yogurt. I found that tart and sweet fruit did this best; the apple, blueberry, orange, and cherry yogurts all tasted balanced. The caramel and tiramisu yogurts, meanwhile, didn't mesh well, so they ranked low.