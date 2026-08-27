6 Chobani Creations Flavors, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chobani Creations are dessert yogurts designed to taste like cheesecake, muffins, ice cream, and more. They are rich, creamy, and extra sweet and contain more sugar and fat than some other Chobani products, while still providing a similar amount of protein. When you compare these yogurts to the desserts they're imitating, though, they often have more protein and significantly less sugar and fat. So Chobani Creations are marketed as being as decadent as a dessert, but may be more attractive to people who read nutrition labels.

There are six flavors in the Creations line-up, and some are yummier than others. Anyone who's looking for dessert yogurt wants it to taste as mouthwateringly delicious as any other dessert, so it's important to pick the best one. To that end, I organized a taste test with a friend and my picky kids, who are six and 11 years old and usually won't eat yogurt. I made my friend guess what flavor each one was without getting to see the cups, while my kids just rated them on a scale from one to 10. The yogurts that placed the highest on the final list had sweet add-ins that complemented the natural tartness of the yogurt, had a recognizable dessert flavor, and tasted like a treat – not just yogurt pretending to be a treat.