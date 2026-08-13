I Tried And Ranked 17 Chobani Flip Flavors

There's never been a better time in history to be a yogurt-lover than the present. Between the plethora of Greek yogurt brands, high-protein yogurts, and even non-dairy coconut yogurts out there, there truly is no shortage of options to jump-start your morning or serve as the perfect afternoon snack. Most of us associate yogurt with being a breakfast staple, but the Chobani Flip lineup teeters pretty far into dessert territory, boasting flavors like Key Lime Pie, Red Velvet Cupcake, Peanut Butter Cup, and other sweet treat-themed favorites.

What sets Chobani Flip yogurts apart from other types is the fact that each variant comes with unique mix-ins, which you then "flip" into the yogurt cup for an anytime snack or treat. There are also quite a few flavors in the Chobani Flip lineup, and I've tried a whopping 17 of them to pinpoint which ones are the very best. To my pleasant surprise, I didn't downright dislike any of the Flips, so ranking them came down to those with more successful, standout flavors, better mix-ins, and ones which actually tasted like the dessert item they were meant to represent.