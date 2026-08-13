I Tried And Ranked 17 Chobani Flip Flavors
There's never been a better time in history to be a yogurt-lover than the present. Between the plethora of Greek yogurt brands, high-protein yogurts, and even non-dairy coconut yogurts out there, there truly is no shortage of options to jump-start your morning or serve as the perfect afternoon snack. Most of us associate yogurt with being a breakfast staple, but the Chobani Flip lineup teeters pretty far into dessert territory, boasting flavors like Key Lime Pie, Red Velvet Cupcake, Peanut Butter Cup, and other sweet treat-themed favorites.
What sets Chobani Flip yogurts apart from other types is the fact that each variant comes with unique mix-ins, which you then "flip" into the yogurt cup for an anytime snack or treat. There are also quite a few flavors in the Chobani Flip lineup, and I've tried a whopping 17 of them to pinpoint which ones are the very best. To my pleasant surprise, I didn't downright dislike any of the Flips, so ranking them came down to those with more successful, standout flavors, better mix-ins, and ones which actually tasted like the dessert item they were meant to represent.
17. Strawberry Cheesecake
Kicking off the list, we have Strawberry Cheesecake, a Flip variation with a lot of potential, but one which ultimately fell flat for me. This one came with a strawberry Greek yogurt base, and the mix-ins consisted of crushed graham crackers, creamy frosting chunks, and coated rice crisps.
My biggest issue with this Flip is simple: It didn't taste like strawberry cheesecake at all. The strawberry yogurt base was very light on the actual strawberry, and the only mix-in contributing to a cheesecake-leaning flavor profile were the graham cracker crumbs. Otherwise, the creamy frosting chunks felt out of place and overly sweet, and the coated rice crisps added a nice crunchy texture, but not one reminiscent of cheesecake. Did this Chobani Flip taste bad? No, but it also didn't stand out to me in any meaningful way, so it's taking the last-place slot in this ranking.
16. Chocolate Covered Strawberry
As someone who loves actual chocolate-covered strawberries, Chobani Flip's Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavor was one I was most excited to try. Unfortunately, the execution — featuring strawberry Greek yogurt, brownie pieces, white chocolate chips, and cocoa swirl chunks — sorely missed the mark.
Much like the lackluster Strawberry Cheesecake, this strawberry-based Flip just didn't live up to its dessert namesake. The strawberry yogurt base was way too weak to provide a strong, necessary fruity flavor, and the brownie chunks and white chocolate chips didn't make much sense in the context of a chocolate-covered strawberry theme. The cocoa swirl chunks also felt a bit tacked-on, resulting in a yogurt treat that didn't taste bad but felt painfully disjointed and nothing like a chocolate-covered strawberry. At least I enjoyed the taste of the brownie chunks, so it ranks above Strawberry Cheesecake (but only by a thread) for this reason alone.
15. Red Velvet Cupcake
Red velvet cake, when executed well, is an incredibly delicious dessert with a rich, chocolatey flavor profile and (ideally) tangy cream cheese frosting to boot. It's clear what Chobani was going for with its Red Velvet Cupcake Flip, with a supposed cream cheese frosting-flavored yogurt, red velvet cake crunch bits, frosting chunks, and chocolate cookie crumbles.
While the red velvet inspiration was pretty clear, the final yogurt result left me feeling a bit tepid. I was hoping the cream cheese frosting flavor would shine through in the yogurt, but it tasted like slightly sweetened Greek yogurt more than anything else. I wasn't getting true red velvet cake essence from any of the mix-ins, though I was at least picking up on some chocolatey notes, so I guess those slight perks count for something.
14. Boston Cream Pie
Although I can't call myself a Boston cream pie expert by any means, I know there positively isn't another dessert quite like it. To me, the iconic cake is all about the pastry cream, so more than anything, I wanted that custard-like flavor profile to shine through in this Chobani Flip flavor.
Considering this one ranked pretty low, it's safe to say the pastry cream flavor didn't shine through, at least not enough. In fact, none of the essential Boston cream pie flavor notes really shone through, including the yellow cake and chocolatey ganache on top, but there were at least a few redeeming elements to this Flip variant. To start, I think the vanilla yogurt base worked well in setting a more neutral backdrop for the mix-ins, all of which were tasty enough in their own right. Overall, the Boston Cream Pie flavor was okay, and it certainly wasn't the absolute worst of the bunch, but it was far from the best, either.
13. Cookies & Cream
I'm a big fan of cookies and cream in all its iterations, but I'll be the first to admit that it can get a little boring. Chobani's Cookies & Cream Flip is a great example of a product that technically gets the flavor profile right, but still ends up a bit lackluster.
My biggest grievance with this flavor, aside from being generally underwhelming, is the choice of cookies. The crushed chocolate sandwich cookies were surprisingly not very chocolatey and lacked the distinct cocoa flavor that something like, say, a classic Oreo does much better. Also, the only mix-ins here were the crushed cookie pieces and icing pieces, paired with a vanilla Greek yogurt base. So while this one wasn't necessarily offensive, it didn't leave a lasting enough impression to earn a higher ranking.
12. Confetti Birthday Cake
Birthday cake-flavored foods have the potential to be the most delicious thing you've ever tasted or the most cloying thing you've ever tasted, and much to my surprise, Chobani Flip's Confetti Birthday Cake yogurt didn't fall into that latter trap. However, it also wasn't the most delicious thing I've eaten, somehow falling into a "meh" category I didn't know could exist for such a flavor profile.
The idea of birthday cake-flavored Greek yogurt was incredibly intriguing to me, but it ended up being too mild for my taste. Paired with cake-inspired mix-ins like cake bites, rice crisps, and pastry pieces, the yogurt as a whole tasted more bland than anything else. I definitely picked up on notes of birthday cake inspiration here and there, so I certainly didn't dislike this Flip. But I wanted more obvious cake influence, and dare I say perhaps even a little more sweetness.
11. Mint Chocolate Chip
If there was one Flip in this lineup I was a bit nervous to try, it was Mint Chocolate Chip. The thought of combining a minty flavor profile with something like Greek yogurt, which has a natural sourness, simply rubbed me the wrong way. Despite my hesitation, however, this minty Flip ended up being better than expected.
Both the mint and sourness from the Greek yogurt were pretty tempered here, so there weren't two bold flavors contrasting against one another like I'd feared. I also liked how the mint brought something a little bit new to the table, especially in a sea of yogurts otherwise just boasting plain or vanilla yogurt bases. The chocolate and rice crisp mix-ins were perfectly pleasant, but like with the Cookies & Cream flavor, perhaps a bit boring. I'm not sure I'd get this Flip variant again, but I at least have to give it some credit for being a smidge tastier than I anticipated.
10. S'more S'mores
S'mores are one of those unique treats that can be endlessly transformed into other types of food and still taste good. I'd say this sentiment is definitely the case with Chobani's S'more S'mores Flip, one that captured (most of) the crucial elements of the classic campfire treat into a tasty little snack.
My favorite aspect of this Flip was definitely the graham cracker crumbs, which helped establish a strong and distinct s'mores flavor profile. The chocolate chips added that chocolatey dimension, but the flavor lost me a bit with the toasted sugar bits, which didn't taste toasted at all. While I enjoyed this yogurt and the s'mores elements, the lack of marshmallow flavor was apparent, which brought the overall Flip down a few notches. S'more Smores is a good option in Chobani's lineup, but simply not the strongest player in the game (at least good enough to break the top 10, though).
9. Cookie Dough
At this point in the ranking, we've reached a spot where all of the flavors are overall good, but Cookie Dough is a great example of one so close to being great, but one that ultimately couldn't quite get there. Cookie dough is one of those universally beloved flavors that appeals to the masses, and I'm not going to sit here and say that Chobani's Cookie Dough yogurt wouldn't appeal to most people. My only issue with it? I wish there were more of those sweet, doughy morsels.
As you can likely tell by the image, this one had a pretty sparse amount of mix-ins. So, while I enjoyed the cookie dough pieces, rice crisps, and chocolate chips where I could get them, many of my bites felt overwhelmed by vanilla yogurt more than anything else. The chunks channeled that irresistible cookie dough flavor (and texture), so I think this one would have ranked even higher if there were more of them.
8. Peanut Butter Cup
Chobani's Peanut Butter Cup Flip is yet another great example of a flavor with so much potential, but one which fell short with the mix-ins. Right off the bat, the chocolate and peanut butter-tinged yogurt was enticing, and it ended up striking a surprisingly rich, nutty profile that was super delicious. The only problem, of course, was that there weren't enough peanut butter cups or mix-ins in general.
Since that chocolate peanut butter yogurt was so delicious on its own, I could almost forgive the lack of mix-ins if there were even just a couple more PB cups. The bites with a peanut butter cup — and especially those with a PB cup and PB cluster — were absolutely delicious. I was conflicted on where to put this one, but to me, too few mix-ins is just too egregious an offense to overlook. A middle-ground slot felt like the right ranking solution.
7. Almond Coco Loco
As someone who loves almonds in pretty much every format and application, I was not surprised to enjoy Chobani's Almond Coco Loco Flip. I was a bit surprised by just how much I liked it, especially considering it's one of the simpler options on this list. Simple as it may be, though, there was something about the combination of almond, coconut, and chocolate flavors that worked incredibly well.
I love adding almonds to yogurt because they effortlessly play double duty by adding crunch and nutty flavor notes. The sliced almonds definitely came through in this Flip, and I was impressed by the sheer amount of them in the mix. The dark chocolate chunks also contrasted nicely, but if there's one area where this yogurt variant could improve slightly, it'd be in the coconut inclusion arena. So, overall, I enjoyed this Flip option and would return to it, but a slight lack of coconutty goodness kept it from ranking any higher.
6. Salted Caramel Crunch
I can't say I've ever considered adding pretzels to yogurt before, but now that I've tried it in Chobani Flip's Salted Caramel Crunch version, I can't get enough. Pretzels are such a simple, ingenious inclusion to any yogurt creation, and they went a long way toward adding an impeccable crunchiness to this cup. I thoroughly enjoyed them.
Pretzels aside, this Flip also boasted a caramel yogurt base with chocolate and toffee bits, and everything worked well together. I loved the salted caramel aspect from the combination of caramel yogurt and pretzels, but I will say the salty, crunchy mix-ins possibly made this one a tad too savory-leaning at certain points. A slight uptick in chocolate and toffee bits may have struck a slightly better balance, but overall, this is a great flavor that fell just shy of hitting the top five.
5. Chocolate Haze Craze
Hazelnuts instantly add such a luxurious feel to a food item, and this sentiment was definitely true in Chobani's Chocolate Haze Craze Flip. At first, this yogurt boasted mostly chocolatey notes, but the hazelnut flavor crept through soon after, making for a truly delicious and absolutely decadent treat.
As if the chocolate-hazelnut yogurt base wasn't enough to establish a luxurious profile here, hazelnut chunks and chocolate chips really drove it home, all while also adding a delightful crunch to nearly every bite. This Chobani Flip option almost seems too simple to have made it to fifth place on this list, but it's one example where simplicity specifically made it delicious. Any other inclusion would have ruined the delicate balance, and simple as it may be, Chocolate Haze Craze is one Chobani Flip flavor worth trying.
4. Perfect Peach Cobbler
Although I might not describe Perfect Peach Cobbler as perfect, I will acknowledge that it comes pretty darn close. Other than the two lower-ranking strawberry options on this list, there isn't a whole lot of fruity representation in the Chobani Flip lineup, but the Perfect Peach Cobbler flavor makes up for it by being, well, very delicious.
Something I particularly appreciated about this variant is how much it truly tasted like peach cobbler. It wasn't a flawless representation, but it captured the generally sweet, buttery, slightly spiced flavor profile of cobbler quite nicely. My only wish is that actual fresh peaches could have been incorporated somehow, instead of just peach-tinged yogurt. Either way, this is a delicious Flip through and through, but a few managed to slightly outrank it.
3. Cinnamon French Toast
Maple is one of my absolute favorite flavors out there, though I'm the first to admit that maple-laced foods tend to be a little too sweet. So, while I was naturally curious about Chobani's Cinnamon French Toast Flip — one with a maple Greek yogurt base — I was also prepared for something that might be more cloying than anything else.
Much to my pleasure and relief, this Cinnamon French Toast flavor was absolutely delightful. I loved the maple-infused yogurt, which was only accentuated with crunchy bits like cinnamon rice crisps, maple cookie chunks, and even fudge bark for even more indulgence. I was impressed by how much this little cup undoubtedly captured the essence of french toast, from the paramount buttery-sweet maple notes to the hints of cinnamon, making this Flip variant an obvious choice to break into the top three.
2. Key Lime Crumble
Key lime pie is one of those foolproof yogurt flavors that (almost) always delivers, and this theory certainly holds up with Chobani's Key Lime Crumble Flip. Since Flips are Greek yogurt-based, they all have a slightly sour aftertaste from the yogurt itself, and I'd argue that Key Lime Crumble managed to balance and pair better with the yogurt's natural sourness than any other variation on this list.
While I did indeed love the key lime-flavored yogurt this Flip had to offer, I enjoyed the mix-ins just as much. Simple but effective, graham cracker crumbs and white chocolate chips went a long way in establishing a true key lime pie (or crumble) profile, and truthfully, I have no notes for improvement on this one. It's a delicious Flip type that any key lime pie lover should try, and it was a strong contender for the first place spot on this list.
1. Coconut Caramel Cookie
While Key Lime Crumble was a strong contender for first place, the variant ultimately taking such a coveted title in this Chobani Flip ranking is Coconut Caramel Cookie. Any Samoa lover (aka the Girl Scout cookie flavor that never misses) would be wise to get their hands on this Flip variety whenever they have the chance, because it truly does capture all that caramel, coconutty goodness in yogurt form.
Aside from how much this yogurt tasted like a Samoa, I just generally loved how plentiful it was with the mix-ins and flavor profiles. There was a lot going on in one tiny cup between the caramel yogurt itself, the chocolate chips, coconut cubes, and graham cracker crumble pieces. But it all worked together so well, with those rich, caramel-chocolate and coconut notes shining through in every bite. There are lots of tasty Chobani Flip options out there, but if you're looking for a pure treat through and through, you can't go wrong with Coconut Caramel Cookie.
Methodology
When ranking these Chobani Flip yogurt flavors, one of my biggest criteria was simply whether or not a given Flip variant actually tasted like its namesake. These yogurts all supposedly boast the essence of some sort of specific dessert, be it a cake, cookie, crumble, or candy. If I didn't pick up on those specific dessert notes in a given Flip, it affected the ranking. I also generally paid attention to how well a yogurt base worked with all the mix-ins. Some were lacking in mix-ins while others boasted quite a few, so balance was key to determining which were worth trying and which were worth skipping.
In terms of sampling each of the yogurts, I tasted a few each day over a few days, taking notes as I went. Since all the variants in this lineup are pretty distinct, it became pretty apparent from the get-go which ones I inherently enjoyed more and which ones were lacking in yogurt base flavor, mix-ins, or cohesion.