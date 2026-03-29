9 Coconut Yogurts, Ranked Worst To Best
For those who don't eat dairy but still want to enjoy yogurt, coconut yogurt is a wonderful dairy-free option. While the way it's made can vary from brand to brand, most of them are made with fermented coconut milk or cream and are also fortified with probiotics. This makes the coconut yogurt comparable to the benefits of dairy yogurt — which many people eat for its believed gut health benefits due to the naturally occurring probiotics.
Now, all coconut yogurts aren't the same. They can be different in texture, have varying amounts of sour, sweet, or tangy flavorings, and some have a stronger coconut taste compared to others. I decided to test as many different brands of coconut yogurt as I could. I was able to secure 9 different brands, and I tasted them one right after the other for the taste-test.
Ultimately, I focused on a few key factors when ranking these yogurts: enjoyment of texture, amount of tartness, quality and amount of natural coconut taste, and the aftertaste. From there, I was able to rank these yogurts from worst to best. So, grab a spoon, and let's get tasting.
9. Harmless Harvest
Harmless Harvest is one of my favorite brands for coconut water, so I was very excited to try this coconut yogurt. I was extremely surprised and disappointed to have to rank this as the worst coconut yogurt that I tasted. When I mixed the yogurt in the container before tasting, I noticed that it had a jelly-like consistency. That's not my preferred texture when it comes to coconut yogurt; however, it's not a deal breaker for me. The dealbreaker was that the flavor matched that same consistency.
Overall, I thought that the coconut yogurt tasted like jelly water. It barely had any coconut flavor that shone through, and instead, it was very mild and quite boring. Especially compared to the other coconut yogurts that I was able to taste in this process, Harmless Harvest just really fell short. The company's website describes the yogurt as having tasting notes that are creamy, tart, and luscious, and honestly — I didn't taste any of those things.
8. Siggi's
For full disclosure, I wasn't able to find Siggi's original flavored coconut yogurt, so I had to taste the vanilla cinnamon flavor instead. I will say that the flavoring itself wasn't very strong, so I was able to still get a clear analysis of the yogurt itself. Right off the bat, I will say that Siggi's wasn't a bad coconut yogurt by any means, but it wasn't personally a brand that I'd choose to buy again.
The texture of the yogurt landed right between that of a regular type of yogurt and a Greek yogurt. I do enjoy that texture level, as it's not thin but not overly thick, either. As for the taste, when I had a spoonful, my mouth was immediately met with an overwhelmingly tart flavor. I could taste a small amount of actual coconut. However, that was definitely overpowered by the high level of sharpness. For some reason, the level of creaminess matched the brightness of the tartness, and it just wasn't working well together for me. This might be a yogurt that some people may enjoy, but for me personally, I didn't find it to have a nice balance in flavor and texture.
7. Forager
Forager is a dairy-free yogurt brand that mixes organic coconuts and organic cashews to create the yogurt. Fermentation is used as a key part of its process, and six different strains of probiotics are cultured into the yogurt. When I first opened up the container, I noticed that the Forager yogurt was definitely one of the thickest yogurts in this list. At first, I thought it was because of the additional cashew mixture, but I think it's also because there is rice protein in the ingredients as well.
My very first taste of this yogurt wasn't my favorite. I was a little bit taken aback by how tart it was. It had the same effect on me that eating a piece of sour candy does. However, as I kept having more and more bites, the flavor kind of grew on me. It's definitely comparable to the feeling of Greek yogurt on your tongue, but it is much sharper. I do think that the thickness and tartness did blend together somehow, once I got used to the initial shock. The one thing that I really missed in this coconut yogurt, however, was the flavor of coconut. I think it was overpowered by both the nuttiness of the cashew and the rice protein as well.
6. Cocoyo
Cocoyo is served in an adorable jar, which personally made it feel more appealing to me. First and foremost, I will say that Cocoyo was very different from all of the other coconut yogurt brands that I tried. Even when mixing it in the jar, I noticed that it had a much lighter, almost runny consistency. Then, when I tasted it, I was hit with a particularly sour taste — but not in a terrible way. It was like it was very fresh, and I believe that sour tang comes from the fact that this yogurt is made from fermented raw coconut.
Something that I really enjoyed about Cocoyo is that after the initial punch of zesty flavor, a delicious taste of natural coconut would settle over my tongue. It tasted so pure, almost similar to the taste of coconut water straight from an actual coconut. Ultimately, I found this coconut yogurt to be a completely different experience from the other brands, but I still enjoyed it. It has a high number of probiotics (100 billion CFUs per half cup), so I'd definitely eat it as a supplement for my gut health.
5. So Delicious
I found So Delicious' coconut yogurt to be just fine. It truly fell right in the middle ground for me — I didn't feel anything overwhelmingly negative about it, but I didn't feel anything overwhelmingly positive about it, either. It had a jelly-like consistency when I mixed it in the container, similar to Harmless Harvest. However, when I actually tasted it, it didn't feel jelly-like in my mouth. Instead, it felt like any sort of regular yogurt.
I wasn't able to find the original flavor for this one, so I went with vanilla. Honestly, I still found this to be incredibly plain. There wasn't a noticeable amount of tartness, and there was only a small hint of coconut that I could experience in the aftertaste. I did find it to be refreshing overall, so if you're looking for a coconut yogurt that is lighter and simpler, this could be the brand for you. If it were offered to me, I'd eat it, but I wouldn't go out of my way to buy it again myself.
4. Culina
The absolute thickest texture award goes to Culina. When I first opened the container, it looked like it was a completely solid object. Once I mixed it a bit, I just realized it's an extremely thick consistency. After tasting it, I immediately thought that this was the closest brand to regular Greek yogurt — so much so that it reminded me of Fage, one of my favorite Greek yogurt brands. The Culina coconut yogurt was just as creamy in texture, and it also had the same amount of tartness that Fage has. It was perfectly balanced and delicious.
The only reason that this yogurt isn't ranked higher on my list is that I wish more of the coconut flavoring shone through. Instead of it being a deliberate, obvious flavor, it was way too subtle. So subtle, in fact, that it felt like it was there by accident. I'm someone who loves the flavor of coconuts a ton, and I think if there were more of that in the Culina yogurt, it would be much more enjoyable. I will say that this could be a great dairy-free substitute for recipes that need a thick and creamy mixture, as I'm sure it would mix well with sweetener.
3. Whole Foods 365
Whole Foods 365 is a brand that offers just about anything you could need, from affordable meat, wide range of snacks, frozen foods, and dairy products. I was surprised to find that it had its very own coconut yogurt and was even more surprised to end up ranking it so high on my list. This was another brand that had a texture that landed between standard yogurt and Greek yogurt. I specifically liked how smooth this one was, and it was incredibly easy to eat.
I really loved the flavor balance of this yogurt. It had a perfect balance between a clean, tart taste, a pure coconut flavor, and an almost milky creaminess. This is definitely a yogurt that I could enjoy with various toppings, creating a yogurt parfait, or even mixing it into a smoothie. Since the texture and flavors are so well-balanced, I think that it really lends itself to being enjoyed in many different ways.
2. Cocojune
I found Cocojune yogurt to be incredibly delicious. I was actually surprised at first, because the texture looked a bit like Cool Whip in the container. When I tasted it, it did indeed feel like a very dense whipped cream. I'm not sure how the brand perfected the high amount of creaminess in this mixture, but if you told me this was made with dairy, I'd absolutely believe you. Magically, however, it's only made with coconut milk, pea protein, and probiotics.
While Cocojune's yogurt does have a sharp taste as well as a pure coconut flavor, the overall takeaway was an overwhelming amount of creaminess. I love creamy mixtures, so that's why this is so high up on my list. I think that this could actually be used as an ingredient for many types of desserts. You could take any dessert that has Cool Whip in it and substitute it with the plain-flavored Cocojune coconut yogurt. I would even eat it by itself with some fruit sprinkled on top. It's indulgent, satisfying, and delicious.
1. Coconut Cult
Coconut Cult has become so popular that it's incredibly hard to find in stores. I have tasted the original flavor in the past, but unfortunately for this taste-test, I could only find a flavored version. I ended up going with the harvest strawberry, but I was also able to remember my experience tasting the original as well. One thing that I really love about Coconut Cult is its unique texture. It's very similar to a dessert mousse — with a thick yet whipped and airy feel to it.
For the flavor, I think Coconut Cult just completely nails it. It tastes so similar to Greek yogurt to me, with a light zing, but it's also delicately creamy, and the original flavor definitely has a nice aftertaste of coconut. The strawberry flavor still has a bit of coconut flavoring to it, but the fruitiness of the strawberry takes over in the end. I found both enjoyable, so I'd recommend trying both the original flavor as well as one of the flavored ones.
Coconut Cult is also different from other brands in the number of probiotics that it has per serving. It has 16 species of probiotics, and in just a 2-ounce serving, there are 50 billion colony-forming units, which can be compared to actual probiotic supplements. The bottle even warns people to start slowly, as having too much at first can be a shock to the gut. While this one is incredibly tasty, it's also great for your gut health.
Methodology
When taste-testing these yogurts, I tasted them all back-to-back. In between each tasting, I would have water to cleanse my palate. I first focused on the texture, noting how it felt when I mixed it in the container, and then how it was once I took a bite. I do enjoy a wide variety of textures, from thicker versions that are similar to Greek yogurt to thinner versions that are close to your average cup of yogurt. The types of textures I'm not interested in, however, are ones that feel like something I've never eaten before.
As for the taste, I really enjoyed the coconut yogurts that actually had a strong coconut flavor. Especially if it lingered around in the aftertaste, that was most enjoyable to me. I did enjoy a tangy taste as well, but I took note of certain brands where the tanginess overpowered everything else. Lastly, I looked for a level of creaminess, since that's what I always expect from any kind of yogurt.
Once I was done tasting, I ordered the yogurts from ones that I would never eat again to ones that I was absolutely in love with. This came easily, as they were all quite different from one another, and it made perfect sense to order them how I did.