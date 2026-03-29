9 Coconut Yogurts, Ranked Worst To Best

For those who don't eat dairy but still want to enjoy yogurt, coconut yogurt is a wonderful dairy-free option. While the way it's made can vary from brand to brand, most of them are made with fermented coconut milk or cream and are also fortified with probiotics. This makes the coconut yogurt comparable to the benefits of dairy yogurt — which many people eat for its believed gut health benefits due to the naturally occurring probiotics.

Now, all coconut yogurts aren't the same. They can be different in texture, have varying amounts of sour, sweet, or tangy flavorings, and some have a stronger coconut taste compared to others. I decided to test as many different brands of coconut yogurt as I could. I was able to secure 9 different brands, and I tasted them one right after the other for the taste-test.

Ultimately, I focused on a few key factors when ranking these yogurts: enjoyment of texture, amount of tartness, quality and amount of natural coconut taste, and the aftertaste. From there, I was able to rank these yogurts from worst to best. So, grab a spoon, and let's get tasting.