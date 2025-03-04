The Big-Name Yogurt Brand With Dairy Free Options
The dairy-free yogurt market has been steadily growing over the past few years as more people turn to plant-based alternatives. While the options are still somewhat limited, some big-name brands have been hopping on the bandwagon, including Siggi's, the fan-favorite Icelandic-style yogurt company.
Siggi's plant-based yogurt is made from coconut milk and comes in eight different flavors, including sweetened plain, vanilla, mixed berries, vanilla and cinnamon, and peach. Every blend contains live active cultures like B. lactis and S. thermophilus, which support the gut and provide a variety of health benefits. Thanks to the addition of pea protein, each serving also packs 10 to 11 grams of protein, depending on the flavor.
What sets Siggi's apart is its texture. Staying true to its Icelandic skyr roots, the brand has created a plant-based product that's thick, creamy, and free from artificial flavorings, preservatives, and added colors. As with any product though, it's worth breaking down the ingredient list.
Minimal ingredients
According to the label, Siggi's plant-based sweetened plain yogurt contains cultured coconut milk, pea protein, coconut oil, macadamia nut butter, and an unspecified "natural flavor." The yogurt also contains tapioca flour and fruit pectin. These are common vegan thickeners that aren't known to be harmful when consumed in small amounts, but some people might want to be aware of them. Those with allergies should also note the presence of tree nuts in the product.
As for sweeteners, the yogurt does contain cane sugar, but it doesn't go overboard. The plain variety has 4 grams of sugar per serving, while the vanilla flavor has 9 grams. The World Health Organization recommends that adults limit sugar to 50 grams per day, so Siggi's is a relatively low-sugar option compared to some other brands.
Despite a steady rise in demand for plant-based foods, the dairy-free yogurt options out there are still minimal compared to the countless varieties of nut milks and dairy-free coffee creamers lining the shelves. The gap has felt even wider since Chobani discontinued its dairy-free yogurt line in 2021. However, Siggi's is a reliable and tasty choice for those seeking a plant-based yogurt that's not overly sweet but still delivers on texture and flavor. It's a solid option for anyone looking to add more plant-based foods to their diet without sacrificing quality.