The Big-Name Yogurt Brand With Dairy Free Options

The dairy-free yogurt market has been steadily growing over the past few years as more people turn to plant-based alternatives. While the options are still somewhat limited, some big-name brands have been hopping on the bandwagon, including Siggi's, the fan-favorite Icelandic-style yogurt company.

Siggi's plant-based yogurt is made from coconut milk and comes in eight different flavors, including sweetened plain, vanilla, mixed berries, vanilla and cinnamon, and peach. Every blend contains live active cultures like B. lactis and S. thermophilus, which support the gut and provide a variety of health benefits. Thanks to the addition of pea protein, each serving also packs 10 to 11 grams of protein, depending on the flavor.

What sets Siggi's apart is its texture. Staying true to its Icelandic skyr roots, the brand has created a plant-based product that's thick, creamy, and free from artificial flavorings, preservatives, and added colors. As with any product though, it's worth breaking down the ingredient list.