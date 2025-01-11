You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From Delicious, Homemade, Dairy-Free Yogurt
Yogurt is one of the most versatile foods. It can be the base for a healthy breakfast to start your day, turned into a delicious snack, or added to creamy dishes for a velvety finish. And with more and more people turning to plant-based diets, the appetite for dairy-free versions is continuing to grow. You can find plenty of options at the supermarket, but many can contain added sugars or flavorings. So, why not make your own delicious, dairy-free yogurt at home? All you need is two ingredients, an oven, and a little bit of patience.
To make a batch of homemade coconut yogurt, you'll need a can of coconut milk and some high-quality probiotics. What you'll need to look for when choosing the probiotics is Lactobacillus bacteria or Streptococcus thermophilus, which turns the coconut milk into yogurt. Some options include Renew Life's Ultimate Flora 50 billion, Genuine Health 50 billion, USANA Probiotic, and Jarrow Probiotic 10 billion.
To start making your yogurt, open the can of coconut milk and separate the thick cream from the liquid. If you want to make sure the coconut milk will separate before you open it, store the can upside down or in the fridge overnight. You won't use the liquid but it will taste delicious in a refreshing smoothie recipe if you'd like to keep it.
Simple steps
Scoop the coconut cream into a clean jar and sprinkle the probiotic powder on top. If your powder is in capsules you'll need to open them up and discard the capsule layer. You'll need about 1 gram of powder, or two capsules, per can of coconut milk. Once added, stir the powder and coconut cream with a wooden or plastic spoon. Avoid using metal, which can react negatively with the probiotics.
Next, place a cloth over the top of the jar and secure it with an elastic band. The gases released during fermentation need to escape so you'll want to avoid using a tight lid. Place the jar in an oven with the light on — you won't be using any heat, but the warm environment will help the yogurt ferment. Leave it in the oven for 24 to 36 hours and bring the yogurt to room temperature for about 15 minutes after you take it out.
Move it into the refrigerator to thicken for about two hours and enjoy. That's all there is to it! You can top your coconut yogurt with crunchy granola and berries, scoop it onto pancakes or a dessert, or enjoy it on its own. It will keep in the fridge for one to two weeks – if it lasts that long.