You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From Delicious, Homemade, Dairy-Free Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the most versatile foods. It can be the base for a healthy breakfast to start your day, turned into a delicious snack, or added to creamy dishes for a velvety finish. And with more and more people turning to plant-based diets, the appetite for dairy-free versions is continuing to grow. You can find plenty of options at the supermarket, but many can contain added sugars or flavorings. So, why not make your own delicious, dairy-free yogurt at home? All you need is two ingredients, an oven, and a little bit of patience.

To make a batch of homemade coconut yogurt, you'll need a can of coconut milk and some high-quality probiotics. What you'll need to look for when choosing the probiotics is Lactobacillus bacteria or Streptococcus thermophilus, which turns the coconut milk into yogurt. Some options include Renew Life's Ultimate Flora 50 billion, Genuine Health 50 billion, USANA Probiotic, and Jarrow Probiotic 10 billion.

To start making your yogurt, open the can of coconut milk and separate the thick cream from the liquid. If you want to make sure the coconut milk will separate before you open it, store the can upside down or in the fridge overnight. You won't use the liquid but it will taste delicious in a refreshing smoothie recipe if you'd like to keep it.

