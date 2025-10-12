Coconut Cult Yogurt Is Hard To Find — Here's A Simpler, Cheaper Option
Coconut yogurt is expensive, especially from uber-popular brands like Coconut Cult, with its punchy, colorful branding and heavy glass jars promising a big boost to gut health. This yogurt sells for almost $10 for a mere eight ounces. Coconut Cult was one of the first brands to come onto the dairy-free, probiotic yogurt scene more than 10 years ago and set the standard for other yogurts to follow. The original probiotic coconut yogurt is made with organic coconut cream, organic coconut meat, organic coconut water, and prebiotic cultures, and contains "billions of super-live probiotics." What was once an exclusive and game-changing product has now gained some competitors in the market, and in addition to being expensive, Coconut Cult yogurts can be difficult to find in stores.
As a big fan of coconut probiotic yogurts myself, it's tough to find Coconut Cult products on the shelves of my local stores, even in wellness-obsessed Los Angeles. My personal favorite alternative is GT's Living Foods Cocoyo, from the popular GT's Kombucha brand, which began selling fermented probiotic tea in the '90s. Cocoyo is less expensive than Coconut Cult but still made with raw young coconut, raw young coconut water, and probiotic cultures. Similar to Coconut Cult, Cocoyo boasts 100 billion probiotics per 1/2 cup, but sells for three dollars cheaper at $6.99 for the same eight-ounce glass container.
Not all coconut yogurts contain live probiotics
GT's Cocoyo isn't as thick as the Coconut Cult yogurt, but I actually prefer Cocoyo yogurt more for its texture, flavor, and price. The vanilla flavor is great as it's sweetened with Stevia and has only two grams of sugar, while other flavors like piña colada and peach nectarine are delicious as well, albeit with a couple more sugar per serving. Cocojune is another great option, usually sold in individual servings or a 16-ounce paper tub for less than $10. Cocojune is thicker than Cocoyo, but not quite as thick as Coconut Cult, reaching a perfect happy medium if you love a thick yogurt. Their original flavor is mild and creamy, and they offer unsweetened vanilla and strawberry flavors as well as individual protein-boosted yogurts. Cocojune's ingredients differ slightly from Coconut Cult's, using organic tapioca as a thickener.
Silk, a popular dairy-free milk brand, offers a Greek yogurt-style coconut milk yogurt as well, but it contains much more sugar at 11 grams per serving, and uses pea protein and actual cane sugar, as well as other stabilizers. While it does have "live and active cultures" similar to many traditional yogurts, it does not contain any additional live probiotics for gut health, if that's an important factor to you. If prices are too steep or you don't have access to these brands at your local supermarket, fear not, as you're only two ingredients away from dairy-free yogurt that's simple to make at home.