Coconut Cult Yogurt Is Hard To Find — Here's A Simpler, Cheaper Option

Coconut yogurt is expensive, especially from uber-popular brands like Coconut Cult, with its punchy, colorful branding and heavy glass jars promising a big boost to gut health. This yogurt sells for almost $10 for a mere eight ounces. Coconut Cult was one of the first brands to come onto the dairy-free, probiotic yogurt scene more than 10 years ago and set the standard for other yogurts to follow. The original probiotic coconut yogurt is made with organic coconut cream, organic coconut meat, organic coconut water, and prebiotic cultures, and contains "billions of super-live probiotics." What was once an exclusive and game-changing product has now gained some competitors in the market, and in addition to being expensive, Coconut Cult yogurts can be difficult to find in stores.

As a big fan of coconut probiotic yogurts myself, it's tough to find Coconut Cult products on the shelves of my local stores, even in wellness-obsessed Los Angeles. My personal favorite alternative is GT's Living Foods Cocoyo, from the popular GT's Kombucha brand, which began selling fermented probiotic tea in the '90s. Cocoyo is less expensive than Coconut Cult but still made with raw young coconut, raw young coconut water, and probiotic cultures. Similar to Coconut Cult, Cocoyo boasts 100 billion probiotics per 1/2 cup, but sells for three dollars cheaper at $6.99 for the same eight-ounce glass container.