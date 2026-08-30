The Cowboy Meal That Was Built For Long Trips

Spaghetti Westerns may depict cowboys as rough riding outlaws, but real cowboys in the 19th century were hard working, poorly paid ranch hands that ran long, dirty cattle drives. Over the course of several months, they drove thousands of heads of cattle across the west. Their food was nothing fancy — it was designed to sustain them on their long cross-country trips, and the food had to travel well, not spoil, and had to be quick and easy to make over a campfire. One of the campfire meals that built the American West is cowboy beans and cornbread.

Beans and cornmeal could be found anywhere on the frontier due to their versatile, nonperishable ingredients. Beans are probably the one pantry staple an Old West cowboy relied on most, as they're high in fiber and in protein. When dried and canned, they can last for years. They're also cheap, lightweight, and easy to transport. Pinto and Navy beans came in large, 50-pound sacks or small wooden barrels that were loaded onto the chuckwagon.

Beans were first cultivated in Mexico and Central America thousands of years ago, eventually migrating north. They were grown by indigenous communities along with corn and squash, a trio known as the "three sisters" due to their compatibility. Corn was grown by Native Americans and stone ground and made into flat cakes, but by the 1800s, it was commonly eaten by cowboys and pioneers alike.