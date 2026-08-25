The Price Of A LongHorn Steakhouse T-Bone In The '80s Compared To Today

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A lot has changed since LongHorn Steakhouse first opened its doors in 1981. In those days, the Reagan administration began, gas cost $1.32 per gallon, and REO Speedwagon and Diana Ross dominated radio waves. As for LongHorn, what started as a standalone restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia has boomed into a national presence of over 600 locations in 44 states. It's no secret that the times they are a-changin' and the days when diners could get a steak dinner for less than $3 are long gone. So, for foodies craving a nice meal out, how much would a T-bone steak from LongHorn have cost back then versus today?

According to a 1980s LongHorn Steakhouse menu from a restaurant location in Illinois, a 16-ounce T-bone steak was priced at $13.95. The meal included soup, a potato, a mini loaf of bread, and access to the salad bar. Currently, at a LongHorn Steakhouse location in New York, the Fire-Grilled T-bone steak costs $34.49. The slab of meat clocks in slightly bigger at 18 ounces, and the meal comes with a choice of two side dishes. At first glance, it may seem like a staggering markup, but there's a reason for the price difference – and it isn't as steep a leap as it looks.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI), $1 in 1981 has the purchasing power of about $3.67 today. No matter how you spin it, a dollar simply doesn't stretch as far as it used to. However, adjusted for inflation, that $13.95 T-bone that folks were ordering in 1981 would cost about $51 today. But, it doesn't. How can this be? Is LongHorn more affordable than patrons assume?