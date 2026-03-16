How Much An Average Steakhouse Dinner Would Run You In The 1970s

Steak dinners have never really been cheap, but if you wanted one in the '70s, you weren't always breaking the bank. These days, however, it seems like a weekend steak dinner is slipping more and more out of reach for most diners. Beef prices have surged over the past six years, even more so than other food products, with the average price of steak or ground beef increasing more than 50% since early 2020. That even makes steaks from the grocery store pricey, and forget about eating out unless you are heading to Texas Roadhouse or the few other chain restaurants that have managed to use their scale to keep costs a little more reasonable. But in the '70s? You had plenty of options.

The internet is full of old menus, and the steakhouse ones are a wonder to behold. Take Ponderosa, for example. It was the Texas Roadhouse of its day, with Ponderosa Steakhouse once having over 700 locations serving discount beef. This menu, found on Reddit, from the '70s (roughly early '70s based on other Ponderosa menus), has sirloin steak dinner listed for only $1.79, and a T-Bone for only $2.49. Unlike many modern menus, it doesn't list the portion sizes, so it's hard to tell exactly how good a deal it was, but those prices equate to roughly $14.17 and $19.71 today when you factor in inflation. And those old prices included a full meal with baked potato, salad, and a roll. The current prices for those items at Texas Roadhouse are $17 for an 8-ounce sirloin and $35 for the T-bone. And Ponderosa wasn't the only place you could find those steak prices in the '70s.