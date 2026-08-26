How To Tell If Your Collectible Plates Are Worth Anything Today

As personalized, eclectic design trends rise in popularity, folks are mixing modern and vintage items in the kitchen. Many of us find kitchen decor at flea markets or secondhand stores, while others inherit antiques passed down through generations. However you come across them, you may be in possession of the most commonly thrifted (and gifted) vintage kitchen pieces: collectable plates. But how can you tell if they're run-of-the-mill ceramics or vintage plates worth a fortune? We asked Dr. Lori Verderame, a celebrity Ph.D. appraiser, who told us to watch out for manufacturers' marks and examine the plate's condition.

Plates made by certain factories are worth more than others, but they'd have to be in decent condition regardless. "Look for names like Haviland, Limoges from France, Copeland Spode from England, and Royal Copenhagen from Denmark, to name a few," Verderame says. "Look for the all-important Noritake mark from Japan, England's Royal Doulton and Wedgwood, and American brands like Lenox." You'll find brand markings (called backstamps) on the back of plates.

"They may be different colors," Verderame adds, "and if the backstamp has a crown mark, that is typically a sign of quality." As far as condition, the expert warns against "broken plates with chips or cracks," as well as "crazed plates — that is, plates where the over-glaze shows a crackle pattern overall." Other red flags include a damaged gilt edge or blurred design.