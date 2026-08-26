Ikea's Food Court Has A Hot Dog Item Costco Should Dare To Make

Ikea, the behemoth blue and yellow home goods store, is known for its affordable contemporary assemble-it-yourself furniture, but it's equally well-known for its smorgasbord-style food court that features a lineup of affordable yet tasty Swedish-inspired menu items. Ikea isn't a place for a quick trip and shoppers are bound to work up an appetite while meandering the mega-store, which is exactly why they put in the food court. While going through the food line is easier than navigating the maze-like store, there are Ikea food court rules every shopper should know. Luckily, none involve Ikea's hidden gem on the menu: the double hot dog.

While the one meal you have to order from Ikea's food court menu is arguably the Swedish meatballs, it also offers a hot dog with a sticker price that's even cheaper than Costco's famously cheap $1.50 hot dog meal deal. Ikea's hot dog is just a dollar and its veggie dog and plant dog are even cheaper. Ikea went viral with its over-the-top half-meter long dog, only available in the United Arab Emirates, but stateside, it's making waves with a double dog dare. The double hot dog is just what it sounds like: two hot dog links inside one bun. Available at all U.S.-based in-store Ikea Swedish Bistro locations, the double hot dog also comes with a veggie dog or plant dog option.