8 IKEA Food Court Rules Every Shopper Should Know

Even if you've never set foot in an IKEA store, you probably know the store is famous for its flat-pack furniture. For those loyal IKEA fans, you'll know the food court is as much a part of the experience as any furniture you can buy. After taking a long walk around the store, you often need to refuel with those famous Swedish meatballs or any other of its culinary delights. However, with its cafeteria-style restaurant, you need to appreciate how this dining experience is much different from many other food establishments. There are some unwritten rules that all shoppers should know to ensure the experience goes as smoothly as possible.

As someone who's had the fine honor of growing up with an IKEA in my hometown, it's a set of rules that I know all too well. Sometimes it may seem like chaos, but you'd be surprised at how much order is behind it. Unless you want to appear rude or disrespectful, there are certain behaviors you want to avoid. Don't worry, all these rules are easy enough to follow. And once you know them, you'll feel like an IKEA expert who can impart your wisdom to anyone new to the unique IKEA experience.