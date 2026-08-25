2 Common Weber Grill Issues Customers Only Notice After Unboxing Their Purchase

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Weber grills are basically the symbols of barbecuing. Between the variety of shapes and models, special parts, and availability, Weber has easily become one of the most popular grill brands in the U.S. But with this popularity have also come several complaints — and disgruntled customers to boot. Scroll through Amazon reviews of its grills, for example, and you'll find all sorts of issues customers have encountered with them.

Of the common issues with Weber grills, the most common are damaged and missing parts. Several customers have mentioned that the grills arrive cracked or dented, or that certain parts are completely broken. One Amazon reviewer said, "There is a lot of debris in the porcelain and more than [one] dent." Another wrote, "I can't believe this got packaged with damage to the lid. The package it came in was fine. This seems to be a factory issue and not a shipping issue." Some even said their grills were already rusted and the paint was flaking off.

Beyond damage, some Amazon reviewers report that pieces were straight-up missing. Screws, grates, charcoal baskets, knobs, and other essentials weren't even in the box. "When I unpacked this grill and put it together, I noticed that some of the screws [for] the lid handle were missing. Since I already planned on having my BBQ that day, I went ahead and put the grill together without the screws. The grill is kinda weak on the legs and isn't very secure," one Amazon customer said. Talk about disappointment!