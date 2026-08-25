What You're Actually Getting With Celebrity Chef Cookware

It's not uncommon for celebrity chefs to have their own cookware line. In fact, it can be difficult to resist a celeb-backed product — even more so if you're a big fan of the particular chef. But surely the celebrity pots and pans can't all be as high-quality and top-notch as their Instagram ads and prices purport. Can they? To shed some light on this conundrum, we spoke with David Davidov, the creator of The Cooking Foodie, who actively avoids celebrity chef-endorsed products.

"I don't really like buying cookware with a celebrity chef endorsement," he admits. As a home cook, it's important to have the right priorities, and for Davidov, those are quality and brand reputation. "When I am shopping for cookware, I always go for tried-and-tested brands that have been manufacturing pots and pans for many years," he explains. "This is what they do, and they know how to make high-quality pots and pans." With 20 of the best cookware brands out there, we're definitely spoiled for choice.

Still, Davidov not completely against celebrity-endorsed products. "There is nothing inherently wrong about celebrity cookware; it can be very good," he says. The problem is that the famous name can blind the customer to potential cookware red flags. "Set aside the name on the package for a minute and ask yourself questions such as what material it is made of, how it is constructed, how does it perform, is it warranted and is it worth the money?" Davidov warns. "Sometimes you're paying extra for the name rather than getting a better pan."