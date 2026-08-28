The '80s Everyday Table Decor That's A Valuable Thrift Store Find Now

According to Sarah Stafford Turner, smoked glass has been made for centuries. It was also popular in the 1970s because the style incorporated earth tones and moody, dramatic hues. Turner says that when thrifting smoked glass vases, first distinguish which era the vase comes from. "The main difference between smoked glass in the 1970s and '80s is not the colors but the textures and ways it was used. The 1980s was when maximalism really began to take an upswing following the dominant modern movement," she says. Smoked glass vases are definitely a valuable vintage kitchen decor item you should look out for.

The vases from the '80s incorporated hobnail and honeycomb patterns or sculptural elements like curves and wavy edges. Look for brand names on the vases, especially from glass artisans from Murano, Italy. "To identify these pieces, you'll have to search for the labels of individual firms, like Venini (acquired by Gardini and Ferruzzi in the 1980s) — which often simply say 'Made in Italy,'" says Turner. Other popular labels include FTDA (the Florists' Transworld Delivery Association), Libbey, and Anchor Hocking. Some won't have a trademark, but you can snap a photo and do a reverse image search on Google or try to find a similar item on eBay. Smoked glass vases are an '80s kitchen staple that's a coveted thrift store find, and we're here to embrace the trend.



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