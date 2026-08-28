The '80s Everyday Table Decor That's A Valuable Thrift Store Find Now
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The '80s are known as the "decade of decadence" because everything from hairstyles to fashion were over the top in those days. The excess spilled into the decor world, too. One popular trend at the time was smoked glass, used to make many items including vases in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. The vases ranged in color from a rich amber-hued brown to a dark gray. For the sleek, modern interiors of the 1980s, smoked glass vases added an elegant touch as a table centerpiece or tucked into a bookshelf.
Since smoked glass vases aren't as trendy today, you can find them on thrift store shelves, and it's definitely the 1980s kitchen design trend we'd love to see come back. The vases might have a long, fluted neck, sculpted ruffly edges, or a round, bulbous design. House Digest's architecture and design history expert, Sarah Stafford Turner, shared with us just what to look for at the thrift store to adopt the style in your own home.
Smoked glass vases are a stylish '80s trend that's back in vogue
According to Sarah Stafford Turner, smoked glass has been made for centuries. It was also popular in the 1970s because the style incorporated earth tones and moody, dramatic hues. Turner says that when thrifting smoked glass vases, first distinguish which era the vase comes from. "The main difference between smoked glass in the 1970s and '80s is not the colors but the textures and ways it was used. The 1980s was when maximalism really began to take an upswing following the dominant modern movement," she says. Smoked glass vases are definitely a valuable vintage kitchen decor item you should look out for.
The vases from the '80s incorporated hobnail and honeycomb patterns or sculptural elements like curves and wavy edges. Look for brand names on the vases, especially from glass artisans from Murano, Italy. "To identify these pieces, you'll have to search for the labels of individual firms, like Venini (acquired by Gardini and Ferruzzi in the 1980s) — which often simply say 'Made in Italy,'" says Turner. Other popular labels include FTDA (the Florists' Transworld Delivery Association), Libbey, and Anchor Hocking. Some won't have a trademark, but you can snap a photo and do a reverse image search on Google or try to find a similar item on eBay. Smoked glass vases are an '80s kitchen staple that's a coveted thrift store find, and we're here to embrace the trend.
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