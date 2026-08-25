Ditch The Bun — Upgrade Any Culver's Chicken Sandwich With This Flavorful Swap

Culver's may be best known for its famous ButterBurgers, but the restaurant's range of chicken sandwich offerings makes a strong case for a solid alternative. Just as important as the meat of the sandwich, though, is the bread that it's served on. Culver's offers most of its sandwiches on a lightly toasted brioche bun by default, but you can upgrade the taste of your Culver's chicken sandwich by simply ordering your entree on toasted sourdough. With its pronounced zingy flavor and buttery grilled surface, sourdough complements any of the chain's juicy chicken sandwiches, whether grilled, crispy, or the newest spicy crispy variety.

One important note before you pull out your phone is that you cannot make this substitution through the Culver's app. The app lets you switch out the traditional brioche bun for a kaiser bun, a gluten-free hamburger bun, or no bun at all. But for the sourdough swap, you'll have to make a special request in person.