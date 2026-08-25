Ditch The Bun — Upgrade Any Culver's Chicken Sandwich With This Flavorful Swap
Culver's may be best known for its famous ButterBurgers, but the restaurant's range of chicken sandwich offerings makes a strong case for a solid alternative. Just as important as the meat of the sandwich, though, is the bread that it's served on. Culver's offers most of its sandwiches on a lightly toasted brioche bun by default, but you can upgrade the taste of your Culver's chicken sandwich by simply ordering your entree on toasted sourdough. With its pronounced zingy flavor and buttery grilled surface, sourdough complements any of the chain's juicy chicken sandwiches, whether grilled, crispy, or the newest spicy crispy variety.
One important note before you pull out your phone is that you cannot make this substitution through the Culver's app. The app lets you switch out the traditional brioche bun for a kaiser bun, a gluten-free hamburger bun, or no bun at all. But for the sourdough swap, you'll have to make a special request in person.
Taking your sandwich to the next level
We believe swapping out your bun for sourdough is one of the best Culver's ordering hacks, and fans of the chain agree. One commenter took to Reddit to recommend everyone try the chicken sandwiches on sourdough (or even the chain's rye bread), calling the upgrade with cheese "legit perfection." Another reviewer added praise specifically for the bread itself, calling it "buttered and griddled to a nice brown crust." One thing to consider is that the sourdough upgrade may come with a surcharge, depending on which location you order from. You may want to ask before placing the order, but as one fan suggests, the upcharge may be about a dollar.
To punch up your Culver's chicken sandwich even more, the restaurant has a wide range of customizations that you can experiment with. The chain allows you to dress your sandwich with different sauces, cheeses, and savory additions like bacon, jalapeños, and grilled onions. We've even put together a list of ordering tips to make the most of your chicken sandwich experience.