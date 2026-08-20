Pillsbury Is Bringing A Little French Flair To Your Freezer With These New Ready-To-Bake Treats
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If you've been dreaming of flaky French croissants that take just a few minutes to make, mark your calendar for August 23, 2026. Pillsbury is releasing two new products in its Grands! line: Butter Grands! Croissants and Chocolate Grands! Croissants. They might just become another popular Pillsbury product you should be serving for brunch.
Both of the new Pillsbury Butter Grands! Croissants and Chocolate Grands! Croissants will come pre-shaped and are ready to bake straight out of the package. Even though they're frozen, you don't need to thaw them before popping them in the oven. These croissants have 48 layers, so they're sure to be airy, flaky, and delicate — similar to what you'd find in a proper bakery croissant.
The Butter Grands! Croissants are made with real butter, and the Chocolate Grands! Croissants contain Belgian chocolate for a unique, richer taste. The two new products will be available nationwide, sold in a pack of eight (although the croissants can be baked individually), and will become a permanent product in the Pillsbury's lineup.
The new Pillsbury frozen croissants are different from the brand's popular crescent rolls
The release of the new Pillsbury Butter Grands! Croissants and Chocolate Grands! Croissants immediately call to mind one of Pillsbury's most iconic products: the Crescent Rolls. Although the two are similar at first glance, there is a difference between crescent rolls and croissants. Croissants are a classic French pastry, although they originated in Austria. The dough is laminated, which means it's repeatedly folded together with butter — that's what creates those tender layers.
Crescent rolls are widely considered an American invention, as they're a convenient spin on the classic croissant. Although the ingredients are largely the same, the crescents skip lamination, so the result is more bready and can thus also be paired with more savory meals. Interestingly, the packaged crescent rolls from Pillsbury date all the way back to 1965 and coincide with the creation of the Pillsbury Doughboy, one of the most beloved food mascots.
Unlike the new croissants, the Pillsbury original Crescent Rolls are stored in the fridge and do not come pre-shaped. You have to roll them into crescents on your own, fill them with the desired filling, or use up the dough triangles for another baking creation. The new croissants therefore improve the convenience aspect, as they require no shaping, can be stored in the freezer, and there's no need to use up the whole package at once.