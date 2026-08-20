Pillsbury Is Bringing A Little French Flair To Your Freezer With These New Ready-To-Bake Treats

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If you've been dreaming of flaky French croissants that take just a few minutes to make, mark your calendar for August 23, 2026. Pillsbury is releasing two new products in its Grands! line: Butter Grands! Croissants and Chocolate Grands! Croissants. They might just become another popular Pillsbury product you should be serving for brunch.

Both of the new Pillsbury Butter Grands! Croissants and Chocolate Grands! Croissants will come pre-shaped and are ready to bake straight out of the package. Even though they're frozen, you don't need to thaw them before popping them in the oven. These croissants have 48 layers, so they're sure to be airy, flaky, and delicate — similar to what you'd find in a proper bakery croissant.

The Butter Grands! Croissants are made with real butter, and the Chocolate Grands! Croissants contain Belgian chocolate for a unique, richer taste. The two new products will be available nationwide, sold in a pack of eight (although the croissants can be baked individually), and will become a permanent product in the Pillsbury's lineup.