Crescent Roll Vs Croissant: What's The Difference?

Crescent rolls and croissants are often mistaken for the other, both having that curved shape and a buttery taste, but this is where the similarity ends. Croissants are widely believed to hail from France, though history dates their inspiration to the Austrian kipferl. Meanwhile, the mass-produced crescent rolls are a thoroughly American innovation.

It's in their makeup that the greatest differences lie. While croissants are made from puff pastry that is laminated — meaning layers of dough and butter are folded over and over each other to form the final product — crescent rolls are made from a type of bread dough, with no lamination involved. The results are a super flaky and light croissant, and a less flaky, more bread-like texture in the crescent roll.

The folding of the butter into the dough makes croissants a rather complex and time-consuming product to make at home. Crescent roll dough generally comes pre-made in a cardboard tube which you can apportion out and then shape into your crescents. Also, croissants are proofed in their crescent shapes, whereas your crescent rolls are proofed at the start of your prep, with your yeast being activated before the other ingredients are added. You'll also find croissants are generally enjoyed as a pastry at breakfast time, with brunch, or as part of a high tea. Crescent rolls are most often seen as an accompaniment with dinner, though they can be served with breakfast too.