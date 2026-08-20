Trader Joe's August 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month

August can be an awkward time in the year. It's not quite fall, and although temperatures are dropping in some places and apple cider donuts are already back on store shelves, summer still seems to be going strong. From pop-up heatwaves to storms, it's the kind of weather only the best ice cream treat can alleviate — so, thank goodness Trader Joe's knows us all so well. This month, the grocer is providing transitional products to get you through whatever any August day might bring.

For the best August Trader Joe's products to treat yourself with, regardless of the weather, Tasting Table scoured customer reviews and announcements to see what new and returning favorites people are talking about and enjoying the most. Making sure to cover the best selection from the freezer section all the way to the yummiest bites of prepared food, you're always going to find hidden gems. But that's half the fun of a Trader Joe's run.

From savory flavors that'll warm you from the inside out to sweet treats that will make you say, "What heat?" check out these picks for August. Regardless of whether you're mourning the shorter days or celebrating the upcoming onslaught of pumpkin spice, there's something on this list to fit your mood and appetite.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.