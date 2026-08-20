Trader Joe's August 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
August can be an awkward time in the year. It's not quite fall, and although temperatures are dropping in some places and apple cider donuts are already back on store shelves, summer still seems to be going strong. From pop-up heatwaves to storms, it's the kind of weather only the best ice cream treat can alleviate — so, thank goodness Trader Joe's knows us all so well. This month, the grocer is providing transitional products to get you through whatever any August day might bring.
For the best August Trader Joe's products to treat yourself with, regardless of the weather, Tasting Table scoured customer reviews and announcements to see what new and returning favorites people are talking about and enjoying the most. Making sure to cover the best selection from the freezer section all the way to the yummiest bites of prepared food, you're always going to find hidden gems. But that's half the fun of a Trader Joe's run.
From savory flavors that'll warm you from the inside out to sweet treats that will make you say, "What heat?" check out these picks for August. Regardless of whether you're mourning the shorter days or celebrating the upcoming onslaught of pumpkin spice, there's something on this list to fit your mood and appetite.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Middle Eastern Style Kebabs
You may have thought these Middle Eastern Style Kebabs TJ's customers have enjoyed off and on over the years were gone forever. But now they're back! Fans all have individual preferences on how these beef, onion, and savory spice-packed kebabs should be served. However, there is one thing fans agree upon: these kebabs need to be air-fried for the best flavor. So, with that advice, enjoy them before they disappear again.
Grab a 12-ounce bag of Trader Joe's Middle Eastern Style Kebabs for around $7.
'PB & J' Filled Crepes
Trader Joe's "PB & J" Filled Crepes are made with wheat flour, layered with peanut butter and a strawberry filling, and individually rolled and wrapped to enjoy wherever and whenever hunger strikes. Made for and enjoyed by all ages, they're "a nice, easy to grab snack when you don't wanna eat something too big," according to one fan on Reddit. For that fresh-from-the-bakery flavor, give them a few seconds in the microwave first.
Get a pack of six Trader Joe's "PB & J" Filled Crepes for around $4.
Hot Fudge Sundae in a Handful! Confectionery Coated Almonds
Here for a limited time, Trader Joe's has a handheld treat that is not to be missed. With the Hot Fudge Sundae in a Handful! Confectionery Coated Almonds, Trader Joe's takes the flavors of chocolate, vanilla, and cherry and swaddles them around crunchy almonds. Fans say it's actually two separate almond-covered flavors that bring the total sundae taste successfully together. That seems like a good reason to eat them as assigned: by the handful.
Grab a bag of Hot Fudge Sundae in a Handful Confectionery Coated Almonds for under $4.50.
Paneer Indian Style Cheese
A member of the Tasting Table team actually had the pleasure of reviewing this Trader Joe's Paneer Indian Style Cheese and was happy to report that this cheese was everything they hoped it would be. Made along with Kristen Carli's Simple Palak Paneer Recipe, the reviewer found it a treat to cook with and eat — adding a silky, creamy, mild flavor that was perfect. The price is hard to beat, even if you do have a local Indian grocer.
Get your 10-ounce block of Trader Joe's Paneer Indian Style Cheese for around $5.
Pasta Primavera
Strozzapreti egg pasta, broccoli, bell peppers, and zucchini are the stars of Trader Joe's Pasta Primavera, and the fans are eating it up. Some fans went back and forth regarding the amount of sauce, but it turns out this may be a Goldilocks situation — just right. "It's less sauced than most TJ's pastas, but there's still enough to coat all the pasta and veggies," noted one Redditor. Apparently, this allows for the rich sauce to maintain and not overwhelm the other flavors.
Grab a 16-ounce bag of Trader Joe's Pasta Primavera for around $4.50.
Coconut Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
Rumor has it that supplier issues kept this fan-favorite Coconut Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate off store shelves last year. But word is out, and fans are clamoring to grab this old seasonal favorite. So, you may have to stand in line to get yours. Each bottle contains enough concentrate to make 12 8-ounce servings, just in case you want to stock up. This cold brew is that good!
Get a 32-ounce bottle of Trader Joe's Coconut Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate for under $10.
The Sheepish Pesto
Customers seem a bit sheepish themselves over this new Trader Joe's cheese. But we're here to tell you to go for it! The Sheepish Pesto is a semi-firm cheese, aged a minimum of six months, made from sheep's milk, and infused with all the color and flavor of a rich pesto. Bold and interesting on its own, but also a delightful companion in many dishes. Let's say, if you love pesto and you love cheese — this is for you.
You can get around 5 ounces of Trader Joe's The Sheepish Pesto for around $6.50.
Dark Chocolate Bark with pistachios, dried jalapeños, and sea salt
Fans are talking about how much they like this new dark chocolate bark from Trader Joe's, although some were tentative about trying it. One fan on Reddit admitted they didn't realize there was jalapeño in it until they dug in and said, "I don't think I would have tried it otherwise, but I love it!" Reviewers find the chocolate tastes high-quality, the sea salt elevates flavors, the pistachios complement it with crunch, and the jalapeño adds just a little depth and warmth.
Get some Dark Chocolate Bark with pistachios, dried jalapeños, and sea salt for around $6.
Carolina Gold Style BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips
Ranked as one of our best summer snacks from Trader Joe's, these Carolina Gold Style BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips are only around for a limited time. So, you better get to stepping and snacking! With a mustard-based Carolina-style barbecue flair, these chips have a unique flavor that fans are crazy for — so much so that many are stocking up for the months ahead, with one fan bragging that they still have a stockpile from last year.
Get your bag of Carolina Gold Style BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips for less than $3.
Hardywood Tangerine Cream Ale
Partnering with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery of Virginia, Trader Joe's is offering the taste of a creamsicle a little bit differently this summer in the form of the 6% ABV, Hardywood Tangerine Cream Ale — and fans say it hits the bullseye. "Delicious" and "amazing" are just a couple of words customers on Reddit used to describe the ale that apparently does taste remarkably like a creamsicle. If that sounds like the kind of vibe you need for the end of summer, you better get to TJ's quick. This is a limited-time offer.
Grab a 4-pack of Hardywood Tangerine Cream Ale for around $15.