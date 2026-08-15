One Of Trader Joe's Best New Desserts Gives Ice Cream A New Meaning

Ah, Trader Joe's — the motherland of food drops that send fans into frenzies online. Whether it's a new frozen treat, an irresistible salty snack, or a unique dipping sauce, TJ's just knows how to make creative, crave-worthy products. While the store's Hold the Cone treats and Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream pints have our hearts, a new frozen dessert grabbed our attention, and we just had to share it with you: Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites.

One of Trader Joe's best new frozen items of 2026 (so far), these cookie dough bites are sweet, portable, and oh so tasty. They're essentially chocolate chip cookie dough shells with balls of vanilla ice cream in the middle, turning your favorite ice cream pint flavor into an easy-to-eat shape. With only 12 per package, we highly recommend buying more than one bag.

Online reviews say these ice cream bites are soft and have a balanced ratio of dough to ice cream. They also appreciate the small flakes of chocolate, which don't seem to overpower the dough. Taste testers say they melt in your mouth, and the cookie dough is not too sweet or overly sugary tasting. Anyone who loves digging for dough in their ice cream will appreciate the ease these treats provide. Plus, they're only $4.79.