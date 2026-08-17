Fall Is Officially Back At Trader Joe's With The Return Of This Fan-Favorite Treat

There is something so comforting about fall approaching. The slight chill in the air, the faint scent of cinnamon and pumpkin spice — you can almost feel it coming once September starts to roll around. But there is perhaps no greater indication of the seasons changing than a restock at Trader Joe's, and now that one item in particular has returned, it's officially time to start dusting off those decorations. That's right — the apple cider donuts are back at Trader Joe's.

A classic take on homemade apple cider donuts, the TJ's version is made with real New England apple cider, as well as a heaping amount of cinnamon sugar. The cake-style donuts are handcrafted for the retailer by a family-owned bakery located in western Massachusetts, where apple-spiked treats are an integral part of autumn. Each one is rolled by hand and carefully fried to create a grab-and-go treat that promises to be fluffy, tangy, and full of flavor.

Fans of the donuts have been eagerly posting online since the boxes were first spotted back in stores. The product was not featured on the August 2026 "Fearless Flyer" (the Trader Joe's monthly newsletter), but it did start making its way to stores around the same time last year. And it seems like those who have found the donuts in stores are already stocking up.