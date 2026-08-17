Fall Is Officially Back At Trader Joe's With The Return Of This Fan-Favorite Treat
There is something so comforting about fall approaching. The slight chill in the air, the faint scent of cinnamon and pumpkin spice — you can almost feel it coming once September starts to roll around. But there is perhaps no greater indication of the seasons changing than a restock at Trader Joe's, and now that one item in particular has returned, it's officially time to start dusting off those decorations. That's right — the apple cider donuts are back at Trader Joe's.
A classic take on homemade apple cider donuts, the TJ's version is made with real New England apple cider, as well as a heaping amount of cinnamon sugar. The cake-style donuts are handcrafted for the retailer by a family-owned bakery located in western Massachusetts, where apple-spiked treats are an integral part of autumn. Each one is rolled by hand and carefully fried to create a grab-and-go treat that promises to be fluffy, tangy, and full of flavor.
Fans of the donuts have been eagerly posting online since the boxes were first spotted back in stores. The product was not featured on the August 2026 "Fearless Flyer" (the Trader Joe's monthly newsletter), but it did start making its way to stores around the same time last year. And it seems like those who have found the donuts in stores are already stocking up.
Is it too early for apple cider donuts?
An Instagram user who posted a picture of the donuts from a foodie in Charleston, South Carolina, warned their followers that "this is not a drill" when sharing the find. A lot of people seemed excited to pick some up. One wrote, "Screaming, crying, throwing up." In a TikTok video, another Trader Joe's customer in Wellington, Florida, said, "10 out of 10...We got four boxes of them...It tastes like Fall and heaven..." Someone else commented, "Oh my god they're back. Been waiting all year."
However, it seems like some shoppers feel that the release has come too soon. A few Reddit users said it was "too early," but another added that they weren't "mad about it." A user who was more enthusiastic commented, "These are truly the best donuts I've ever had. So moist and cakey."
We are fans of the treats here at Tasting Table. One of our experts ranked 22 Trader Joe's Fall items from worst to best and gave the donuts the top spot, praising them for their dense, crumbly texture. They can dry out if they're not eaten within a few days of purchase, but they crisp up nicely in the air fryer. The microwave can also work, and people love to dunk the donuts in coffee or serve them with ice cream. If you want to try them out, you might want to get to your local TJ's sooner rather than later.