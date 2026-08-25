The Best Popular See's Candies Treat Is Also The Most Expensive We Tried

Dropping by your local See's Candies shop is always a sound choice when you want to satiate your sweet tooth. Between the delightful samples offered, the old-school black-and-white color scheme, and the captivating scent of chocolate that envelops you upon your first entry, it's a feeling unmatched by simply grabbing a candy bar at a convenience store. Among the many classic treats from the beloved confectionery, Tasting Table selected its Maple Cashew Brittle as the very best of popular See's Candies.

The ranking is specific to the candy items available at See's rather than its wide array of chocolates. The Maple Cashew Brittle won out for its taste and texture, which the writer described as "melt in your mouth." It ranked above a variety of See's Lollypops, fruit-flavored candies, and other small bites. Unlike See's Peanut Brittle, which comes in several sizes, the Maple Cashew Brittle is currently only available in a 10-ounce box. The writer also notes that the brittle was the most expensive item of all at more than $20 per box.

Comparing it to the Peanut Brittle, one Redditor enthuses, "I like the cashew brittle better." Another mentions that the candy was previously a seasonal offering for Father's Day, but has recently become permanent. Reviews on the See's Candies website further echo the positivity. One user shares, "Maple brittle is a little richer and more flavorful than normal peanut brittle. Give it a try for a different kind of treat."