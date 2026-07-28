11 Popular See's Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

I have been going to See's Candies since I was a kid, when it was part of the quintessential mall experience. The chocolate and sweets chain has locations across various states, mainly concentrated in California, where it's one of the state's best chocolate shops. But it's also found in Arizona, Oklahoma, Hawaii, among other states. Since my childhood See's days, I frequented the store to buy 1-pound custom chocolate boxes, so I'm quite familiar with its chocolate range. But for this article, I wanted to try and rank some of its other true-to-name candies and sweets.

Each item on this list is from the candy section of the See's Candies website (though a couple include chocolate in the treat). I selected a range of best-selling items to get a better grasp of what to choose. Some things are fruity, others are spicy, some are soft and chewy, while others are so hard you wouldn't want to bite into them.

I ultimately ranked these popular items mostly based on taste, and whether they delivered the advertised flavor. I was looking for something interesting and flavorful, with a balanced texture that's worth buying for yourself or as a gift. While I wouldn't say every See's candy I sampled is worth a purchase, I did find a few I'd be happy to get again.