A Popular Ice Cream Brand Is Going Bankrupt After A $23.8 Million Packaging Lawsuit

Rebel Creamery LLC, maker of Rebel ice cream, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after losing a lawsuit that resulted in a $23.8 million judgment for rival ice cream maker Van Leeuwen. On July 16, 2026, U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee ruled that Rebel Creamery had violated Van Leeuwen's trade dress and that it "did so intentionally," per The Street.

Van Leeuwen initially sued Rebel Creamery for $36.4 million. The judge decided on the $23.8 million figure after reviewing Rebel's sales and subtracting about 30%, which he determined represented legitimate demand for keto ice cream unrelated to confusion between the two brands. By filing for bankruptcy, Rebel Creamery can stave off the judgment and may work on the appeal it filed two days prior.

The lawsuit took root nearly eight years ago. Van Leeuwen employees first saw Rebel ice cream on social media in 2018 or 2019 and noticed how similar the packaging seemed. Van Leeuwen, which makes many different ice cream flavors, did not sue at that time because it was still a new company and lacked the resources for a lawsuit. However, it eventually filed suit in 2021.

Evidence introduced during the trial bolstered Van Leeuwen's claims that the similar packaging confused customers and store employees. In the official court filing, a customer complained that their husband bought Rebel ice cream "by accident when I sent him to the store for Van Leeuwen," because the "product was placed right next to [it] and looked the same." There was also evidence that store employees would sometimes mislabel the brands, applying Rebel price tags to Van Leeuwen products.