20 Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

What started as one yellow food truck in NYC has turned into a kaleidoscope of flavors — not to mention a national name. The Van Leeuwen brand has scooped up some quick success since it first hit the streets in 2008, growing to over 100 scoop shops and gaining some serious real estate in the retail space. It's a brand that prides itself on using real ingredients in its bright pints of French-style ice cream. And we can't forget about its eccentric flavors. Yes, it still covers your classics like vanilla bean, strawberry, and mint chip. But it also takes wilder swings with tastes like mango sticky rice and Earl Grey tea. It even has a few unexpected collabs with cultural icons like Guinness and Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat".

Van Leeuwen has churned out quite the lineup, and I was recently able to get the scoop on 20 of its current flavors. After risking a sugar rush and inevitable crash to try them all, I ranked each one based on its consistency, blend of tastes, and uniqueness.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.