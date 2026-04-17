Review: Guinness X Van Leeuwen's Ice Cream Collab Really Is A Lovely Day

For lovers of both ice cream and the famously dark and creamy stout, Guinness, you're going to want to listen up. Van Leeuwen has teamed up with Guinness to launch a new flavor called "A Lovely Day for a Guinness." It first premiered in the summer of 2025, where the limited launch sold out quickly. Now, in April 2026, the collaboration is back exclusively at Whole Foods with no specific end date in sight.

Now, Van Leeuwen is no stranger to experimental flavors. In the past, it has come out with Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Hidden Valley Ranch, pizza, Grey Poupon with Salted Pretzels, and Glass Onion, to name a few. While many of these flavors didn't necessarily get rave reviews, the idea of a Guinness-flavored ice cream doesn't sound as far off to me as macaroni and cheese does.

A Lovely Day for a Guinness is described on the container as a French ice cream base with Guinness flavoring and chocolate chunks. As someone who absolutely loves a pint of Guinness and is also a huge fan of Van Leeuwen's ice cream (especially its vanilla bean flavor), I was extremely excited to try this out. So grab your spoon, and let's get tasting.