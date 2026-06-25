12 Rebel Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked
If you follow a keto diet, then you're probably always on the lookout for lower-sugar food options. And even those who don't follow a keto diet may be interested in reducing their sugar intake. But that doesn't mean that you have to skip out on the sweet treats altogether. There are so many keto desserts available in grocery stores these days, and Rebel ice cream is one of them. This brand is known for its keto ice cream, which feature very little sugar per serving.
Now, do they taste just like conventional ice cream? Not exactly. They contain sugar alternatives, and I've found that they're quite a bit icier than regular ice cream. That being said, this line is excellent for all those who are looking for an ostensibly healthier alternative that's more in line with their health and fitness goals.
I had the privilege of taste-testing 12 different flavors of Rebel ice cream, and I've ranked them from worst to best. I've considered both overall flavor and balance while ranking, and I've taken texture into account where relevant. Although everyone has different preferences when it comes to ice cream, this ranking might help you choose which Rebel flavors you want to try in the future — or at least know which ones you might want to skip over instead.
12. Mint Chip
There are a lot of mint chocolate chip ice cream haters out there, but I'm absolutely not one of them. I was actually surprised when I tasted Rebel's mint chip flavor and discovered just how much I didn't enjoy it. Not to be dramatic, but this is one of the worst mint ice creams I've ever tried. To me, it tasted like straight-up toothpaste in the worst way. Although you have some of that alternative sweetener flavor in there (which, if you ask me, generally doesn't taste very good), this stuff still isn't sweet enough to compete with the intensity of the mint flavor itself. Sure, there are some chocolate flecks in the mix, but not nearly enough of them. This taste really skews toward the mint direction and away from the chocolate notes it needs for balance.
For those who really, really love the flavor of mint, this may not be the worst ice cream in the world. But, as a longtime mint chocolate chip lover, I can admit that this flavor was a huge disappointment to me. It's not a variety I'll buy again, and I don't think it's a good example of Rebel's abilities to make a solid low-sugar ice cream.
11. Cherry Chip
I was really excited to try Rebel ice cream's cherry chip flavor. Although I don't always love super fruity ice creams, I think that the combo of cherry and chocolate can be really delicious when it's done well. Unfortunately, though, I don't think that's the case when it comes to this pint. My main complaint with this flavor is the fact that the cherry flavor is just so, so bold. And it doesn't taste like natural cherry, either — rather, it tastes more akin to maraschino cherries. One maraschino cherry on a sundae tastes amazing, but I don't want to eat a whole pile of them, which is essentially what the experience of eating this ice cream tastes like. It has a medicinal flavor that unfortunately reminds me of being forced to take medicine as a child.
The chocolate flakes here are a nice touch and add some more balance and variety into every bite of this ice cream. However, there aren't enough of them to counteract that unpleasant cherry flavor, and they ultimately just fade to the background. It's not the worst flavor of the bunch, but it's still another offering I wouldn't seek out again.
10. Peanut Butter Caramel Chip
I may be a little bit biased here, since I think that peanut butter ice cream can be really hit or miss. I've had some versions of peanut butter ice cream that are light and somewhat restrained, and those tend to taste delicious. But when you have a peanut butter note that's too pronounced, it can overpower some of the other flavors in the mix. Unfortunately, that's what's happening when it comes to Rebel's peanut butter caramel chip ice cream. The peanut butter portion of the combo is the dominant flavor that doesn't allow the others to shine.
The other problem with this ice cream is the caramel. Rebel's caramel is sickly sweet, with that pronounced alternative sweetener flavor to it that just sits in your mouth for minutes after you've already finished your bowl of ice cream. It may be nice when that sweetness first hits your tongue, but it gets old quickly. The chocolate flecks may be trying to bring everything together here, but there aren't enough of them to truly make this a chocolate-forward ice cream offering.
9. Butter Pecan
If you're not already a fan of butter pecan ice cream, you should absolutely seek some out. This is one of the more sophisticated flavors of the bunch, and it's one that I generally love. But Rebel's butter pecan doesn't quite do it for me. First of all, since this is sort of a mild flavor compared to many others, the taste of alternative sweetener is front and center here. For me, that's not a very pleasant flavor, especially when it accounts for a significant portion of the flavoring of an ice cream treat.
But another problem with this ice cream is the fact that the pecans are chopped way too finely. Ice cream lovers who choose butter pecan usually do so at least partially because of the texture — you get a nice crunch from the nuts that you won't find in a lot of other flavors. In this case, though, you'll just get tiny pieces of pecans, which don't provide much of an interesting texture at all. Although they account for a bit of a nutty flavor in the ice cream, it's not strong enough to make this stuff taste as interesting as it should.
8. Cookie Dough
Cookie dough ice cream is absolutely elite, since it's basically combining two desserts in one. You get the ice cream, of course, the base of which is generally a pretty neutral and approachable vanilla, but then you get those little globs of cookie dough as well. To me, eating this kind of ice cream feels special, because I would always beg my mom for raw cookie dough as a kid, but she wouldn't let me have any for fear of food poisoning. So, I feel like I'm doing something a bit dangerous when I dig into a bowl of this ice cream.
But Rebel's take on this classic just isn't that good. The base ice cream isn't bad — it's not anything to get too excited about, but the alternative sweetener flavor isn't too pronounced here. You'll also find little flecks of chocolate, which is a nice touch. However, it seems like the pieces of cookie dough are few and far between, and I didn't notice many when I was taste-testing this variety. Because I prefer my cookie dough ice cream to go heavy on the cookie dough, I thought this flavor was mildly disappointing, if not downright bad.
7. Salted Caramel
I've mentioned that I'm not a huge fan of Rebel ice cream's caramel, and that definitely holds true when it comes to the brand's salted caramel flavor. Is this variety better than the peanut butter caramel chip? Yes — I think this stuff is a lot more well-balanced, probably because of the presence of so much salt. Still, though, it's far from the best that Rebel has to offer. You still get that overpoweringly sweet flavor profile, with a cloying and artificial-tasting sweetness that lingers on your taste buds for way too long.
I don't love that the brand decided to double up on the caramel, either. The base ice cream here is salted caramel flavored, and it's enhanced by a salted caramel swirl. I think it would taste better if a more neutral flavor were used for the base of the ice cream and then that salted caramel created some nice contrast. That being said, I found that this was the softest and creamiest of all the Rebel flavors I tried, which is why it ranks as high as it does. If you're going to opt for a caramel-forward ice cream from the brand, salted caramel is the way to go.
6. Natural Vanilla
I'll admit that I can never get particularly excited about a plain vanilla ice cream. I get that it's a classic for a reason — its approachable, versatile flavor appeals to just about everyone. And, admittedly, a really good vanilla ice cream can be something special. While I don't think I would necessarily put Rebel's natural vanilla into that category, it's still a surprisingly solid flavor in this lineup. I find that the flavors of erythritol and monk fruit in Rebel's ice creams are pretty strong, so I figured that they would be really dominant here. Luckily, though, that's not the case — there's actually quite a pronounced vanilla flavor that tastes natural indeed.
That being said, a plain vanilla ice cream is never going to overtake the more interesting flavors in any ice cream brand's lineup. The fact that this one squeezed into the top half of the ranking is a testament to just how good it is, despite its lack of other flavors. When you're looking for a lower-sugar alternative to a classic vanilla ice cream, Rebel seems to have you covered.
5. Chocolate Peanut Butter
Chocolate and peanut butter is a match made in heaven — just think of a Reese's peanut butter cup or similar sweet treat. You get some saltiness and complex nuttiness from the peanut butter, while the chocolate delivers the sweetness it needs to come together in the creamiest, most luscious of ways. So, it only makes sense that an ice cream brand would try to capture this flavor combo in ice cream form. Enter Rebel's chocolate peanut butter ice cream. This is one the creamier varieties from Rebel I tried, with a bit less iciness than the others. That gave it a richer, fattier-feeling experience, which is just what I'm looking for in a pint of ice cream.
This is a really solid flavor and one that you should definitely check out if you love a good peanut butter-chocolate situation just as much as I do. It doesn't rank higher on this list, though, because it's just not quite as interesting as some of the other flavor options listed here. The fact that it still lands in the top five indicates that it might be worth a try if you're a peanut butter fan.
4. Coffee Chip
When you're looking for an ice cream variety that feels kind of elevated and grown-up with a sophistication you can't get from, say, a cookie dough ice cream, coffee flavored ice cream might be the way to go. Coffee can be pretty bitter, combining it with the usual sweetness of ice cream is a really nice, balancing touch. You get just enough bitterness to keep things interesting, while still delivering the sweetness you'd expect from ice cream. And when you add chocolate into the mix, it's even better. Rebel's coffee chip ice cream lands safely in the top half of this ranking, because it displays all those delicious qualities: balance, sweetness, and just the right touch of bitter. But it's the addition of little chocolate flecks that really takes things to the next level.
If you choose to snag this ice cream at the store, keep in mind that the flavor here is pretty subtle. Therefore, you can taste the sweetener alternatives a bit more than you can with other varieties. However, I feel like that hint of bitterness sort of suppresses those less-natural sugary flavors in a lovely way.
3. Peanut Butter Cup
Now, we're starting to get into the really good stuff. I'm honestly not surprised that Rebel's peanut butter cup ice cream ranked so highly on this list. I love ice cream that contains a variety of textures, and when you add straight-up candy into the mix, it's hard to keep me from finishing the whole pint. In this ice cream, you'll find tiny little peanut butter cups that deliver the sugary chocolate you're looking for, along with a tiny portion of slightly salty peanut butter. Biting into one of those cups gives you an immediate sense of satisfaction: The moment when the chocolate breaks to reveal the peanut butter inside is the moment when you start to feel like you're eating something special.
All too often, ostensibly "healthier" ice cream options don't contain the extras that classic ice cream flavors profile. But this flavor of Rebel is an exception: Those little treats hidden in the ice cream make you feel like you're getting a surprise every time you take a bite. Admittedly, I'd like more of them in the mix, but I can't complain too much, since they do taste so incredible.
2. Neapolitan
For the people who can't figure out which flavor to order, Neapolitan might be the best way to go. That's because this flavor is actually packed with three separate ones, all layered side by side in the ice cream carton. Neapolitan contains chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice creams, which all join forces in the most delicious way. I happened to really enjoy the Neapolitan ice cream from Rebel — the flavors seem really balanced, and none of them overpower the others. The vanilla is rich and creamy, the chocolate is bold and intense, and the strawberry provides the perfect amount of fruitiness to bring it all together.
This was one of the Rebel flavors where I tasted those alternative sweeteners the least, which is why it ranks so high on this list. I also love the fact that it's a classic done so well. It's not gimmicky or experimental: just an old standby that's never going to let you down. When you have dietary concerns, you might not always be able to get the classic flavors, like Neapolitan, you're craving. But with this flavor, Rebel ensures that those who prefer to consume less sugar can still get the frozen, fruity, and chocolatey ice cream they crave.
1. Triple Chocolate
There are countless brands of chocolate ice cream out there, but if you follow a keto diet or otherwise watch your sugar intake, it might feel like there aren't that many options available to you. Luckily, though, you can still try Rebel's triple chocolate. Although I like chocolate ice cream, I often want some other flavors in the mix to keep it from tasting too heavy, bold, or intense. However, I found that this triple chocolate ice cream was none of those things. It all starts with a base of chocolate ice cream, which has a surprising creaminess to it, considering the fact that so many of these other flavors are pretty icy. Then comes the chocolate swirl, which adds more richness to the equation. Finally, you'll notice the chocolate chips, which further contributes to the texture of the ice cream, giving it a slight bite.
Unlike most of the other Rebel ice cream flavors listed here, I probably wouldn't be able to tell that this ice cream was a lower-sugar variety, unless I actively looked at the packaging. Perhaps it's the boldness of all that chocolate that covers up the strange sweetness of the alternative sweeteners, or maybe there's simply less of them in this recipe. Whatever the case may be, this is the most delicious Rebel flavor I tried.
Methodology
I chose to rank all of the Rebel flavors I could find at my local grocery store. I tasted all of them straight out of the freezer, all on their own, in a small bowl. While ranking each flavor, I depended on certain criteria, the first being overall flavor. I asked myself whether I enjoyed it as-is, without thinking too deeply about any of them. Then, I considered flavor balance. Was there too much sweetness in any of these ice creams? Did one element overpower the others? Finally, where applicable, I paid close attention to the texture of these ice creams. I generally ranked the creamiest varieties toward the top of the list, while icier ice creams (which, unfortunately, are most of them in this case) fell to the bottom.