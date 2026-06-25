12 Rebel Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

If you follow a keto diet, then you're probably always on the lookout for lower-sugar food options. And even those who don't follow a keto diet may be interested in reducing their sugar intake. But that doesn't mean that you have to skip out on the sweet treats altogether. There are so many keto desserts available in grocery stores these days, and Rebel ice cream is one of them. This brand is known for its keto ice cream, which feature very little sugar per serving.

Now, do they taste just like conventional ice cream? Not exactly. They contain sugar alternatives, and I've found that they're quite a bit icier than regular ice cream. That being said, this line is excellent for all those who are looking for an ostensibly healthier alternative that's more in line with their health and fitness goals.

I had the privilege of taste-testing 12 different flavors of Rebel ice cream, and I've ranked them from worst to best. I've considered both overall flavor and balance while ranking, and I've taken texture into account where relevant. Although everyone has different preferences when it comes to ice cream, this ranking might help you choose which Rebel flavors you want to try in the future — or at least know which ones you might want to skip over instead.