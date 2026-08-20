4 Norwegian-Style Food Finds To Pick Up On Your Next Costco Run
If you've been inspired by Tasting Table's list of Scandinavian dishes you need to try and are heading to Costco for your weekly shopping run, know that the warehouse has some solid Norwegian-style groceries stocked in its aisles and on its shelves. From smoked salmon to Swiss-style blocks of cheese, the seafood and dairy products the warehouse imports from Norway are easy to place in your Costco shopping cart — no passport or plane required.
If you're looking to cater a themed party or want to stock your kitchen in anticipation of a busy week, the following four ingredients have received promising reviews from both our team and regular Costco members. Fish lovers and party hosts alike will be well served by these Norway-inspired options sold at Costco. With quality ingredients at the ready, you don't need much to plan tasty meals and plate satisfying snacks quickly.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon
Farmed in Norway before being long-smoked over a blend of beechwood and European oak in the Netherlands, Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon has been described as the hands-down best brand of smoked salmon. The salmon is packaged in pre-sliced pieces ready to plate and eat. If you're plating a cheese board or making savory brunch dishes with bagels and eggs, this is the kind of ingredient you want in your kitchen at the ready.
The 12-ounce packages of the smoked salmon come in a two-pack that can easily feed a party and be quickly dressed up with a squeeze of lemon and a fresh crackle of black pepper. Samplers have noted the salmon's buttery, velvety texture and subtle smoky taste. Should you find that the sizable package leaves you with leftovers, you can turn the remaining smoked salmon pieces into a perfectly textured dip.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon at Costco for under $30.
Jarlsberg Norwegian Cheese Wedge
To pair with smoked salmon pieces or to slice into sandwiches, Costco's 3-pound Jarlsberg Norwegian Cheese Wedge is a solid bet. Made with cow's milk, Jarlsberg is a one-of-a-kind cheese with Dutch Gouda and Swiss Emmental flavors. This Norwegian recipe dates back to 1956. "When I was a small child in Sweden, we went to Norway just to buy Jarlsberg cheese. I couldn't understand why, but now I love it," noted a fan on Instagram.
The semi-soft cheese is ideal for melts, and its mild, nutty flavor complements a range of ingredients and dishes. Customers have used it to make pizza and French onion soup. It's also a "go-to" for grilled cheese, per a comment on Instagram. Pair chunks with a glass of sauvignon blanc for an easy pre-dinner treat.
Jarlsberg Norwegian Cheese Wedge is sold at Costco for around $8 per pound.
Foppen Norwegian Smoked Salmon Slices
Among Tasting Table's list of salmon products to buy at Costco is Foppen Norwegian Smoked Salmon Slices. Farmed in Norway and smoked over oak and beechwood, the pieces offer a selection of peppered, traditional, and dill-flavored varieties to drape over crackers and layer on top of bagels. "So good with those seaweed snacks and a little rice for some amateur sushi!" wrote one user on Instagram.
The 12-ounce packages include a packet of honey mustard dill sauce to make home entertaining and quickly-made snacks easy to put together. Some Costco members pick up crackers for a straightforward savory pairing, while others eat the pieces straight from the package. One sampler admitted on Instagram that they "could easily eat the entire package" in one sitting, so consider yourself warned.
Purchase Foppen Norwegian Smoked Salmon Slices for around $16 at Costco.
Fresh Farmed Atlantic Salmon
For those looking for something to cook, Costco's fresh farmed Atlantic salmon is sourced from Norway. These frozen pieces are noted for consistent quality, and the skin-off, F-trimmed pieces average around 4-pounds each. Customers have said that the sizable cuts help make meal prep easy since one purchase can be spread out over several meals.
Whether set on the grill or placed in the oven, frozen salmon can be cooked from frozen or thawed in the fridge overnight and added to your regular meal rotation. One Costco customer suggested on Facebook that you can "put the entire filet on a baking sheet with butter and a little garlic salt" and bake it for around 15 minutes. Set it out with a serving spatula for a dinner party or potluck, and guests can easily help themselves.
Fresh Farmed Atlantic Salmon is sold for under $15 per pound at Costco.