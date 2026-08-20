4 Norwegian-Style Food Finds To Pick Up On Your Next Costco Run

If you've been inspired by Tasting Table's list of Scandinavian dishes you need to try and are heading to Costco for your weekly shopping run, know that the warehouse has some solid Norwegian-style groceries stocked in its aisles and on its shelves. From smoked salmon to Swiss-style blocks of cheese, the seafood and dairy products the warehouse imports from Norway are easy to place in your Costco shopping cart — no passport or plane required.

If you're looking to cater a themed party or want to stock your kitchen in anticipation of a busy week, the following four ingredients have received promising reviews from both our team and regular Costco members. Fish lovers and party hosts alike will be well served by these Norway-inspired options sold at Costco. With quality ingredients at the ready, you don't need much to plan tasty meals and plate satisfying snacks quickly.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.