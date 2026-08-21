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Those who remember the flavor of their grandmothers' recipes are reaching for a particular brand of seasoned mixed greens in grocery aisles. Margaret Holmes canned veggies aren't just convenient for shoppers; the flavors of the ingredients are also delighting cooks with easy-to-use, minimal prep. Across social media and on grocery sites, fans of the brand are penning their enthusiasm for the products. Margaret Holmes claimed first spot on our ranking of 10 canned green beans, and the veggies have been noted as perfect in both texture and taste. "I discovered Margaret Holmes about two years ago. Now I am never without it," wrote a fan on Reddit.

Some fans of Margaret Holmes serve the cabbage with sausage and tomatoes or suggest plating the dish with homemade cornbread and stews. "Just like granny used to make them," wrote a pleased fan about the brand's seasoned greens on Facebook, noting a subtle flavor of bacon grease and vinegar in each bite. Even if you don't elevate canned green beans with butter, bacon, herbs, or cheese, Margaret Holmes' canned veggies are simple to serve as is. Some shoppers even eat the produce straight out of the can.