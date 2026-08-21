The Southern Canned Vegetable Brand Customers Say Tastes Homemade
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Those who remember the flavor of their grandmothers' recipes are reaching for a particular brand of seasoned mixed greens in grocery aisles. Margaret Holmes canned veggies aren't just convenient for shoppers; the flavors of the ingredients are also delighting cooks with easy-to-use, minimal prep. Across social media and on grocery sites, fans of the brand are penning their enthusiasm for the products. Margaret Holmes claimed first spot on our ranking of 10 canned green beans, and the veggies have been noted as perfect in both texture and taste. "I discovered Margaret Holmes about two years ago. Now I am never without it," wrote a fan on Reddit.
Some fans of Margaret Holmes serve the cabbage with sausage and tomatoes or suggest plating the dish with homemade cornbread and stews. "Just like granny used to make them," wrote a pleased fan about the brand's seasoned greens on Facebook, noting a subtle flavor of bacon grease and vinegar in each bite. Even if you don't elevate canned green beans with butter, bacon, herbs, or cheese, Margaret Holmes' canned veggies are simple to serve as is. Some shoppers even eat the produce straight out of the can.
The taste of a farm captured in a tin
Some shoppers have noted that the only canned greens they buy are Margaret Holmes. One Walmart shopper wrote, "I felt like I was sitting at granny's table again eating her collard greens because this is the only brand that taste that delicious." Customers have noted that the cabbage brings back memories of cabbage straight from a Midwest garden and requires little effort, ideal for first-time cooks. "Just open, heat, and serve," wrote a pleased shopper on Walmart. The black beans, Italian green beans, and seasoned collard greens have also been noted by fans.
Margaret Homes offers a variety of canned peas, beans, veggies, spinach, greens, and tomato products. Established in the early 1930s, the brand now sits beneath the McCall Farms umbrella, under which Glory Foods, Peanut Patch, and Bruce's Yams also rest. Named for Margaret Holmes, the mother of David Holmes, the canning business was sold in 1985 to McCall Farms. McCall Farms dates back to 1838, a testament to its quality and consistency of products. Whether you're looking for seasoned cabbage or collard greens, this brand is a sure-fire purchase for stocking kitchen cupboards.