Our Favorite Canned Green Beans Are Perfect In Both Texture And Taste
When shopping for canned green beans, picking the right brand is very important. Toss the wrong can into your cart and your grandma's classic green bean casserole will come out of the oven a flavorless green mush. But how can you judge the quality of the beans before getting them home? Unfortunately, you can't, aside from a hasty judgment based on the label. But we did the work for you by ranking 10 different brands of canned green beans, and after some careful tasting and deliberation, it was Margaret Holmes Seasoned Italian Green Beans that took the crown.
The methodology for this assessment was simple: put the canned beans in a bowl, warm in the microwave, and test for taste and texture. It was the excellent balance of flavors in these Italian green beans that sealed their position at the top of the list. The recipe takes a Southern approach, imbuing the beans with not just salt, but also bacon fat, onion, sugar, hickory smoke flavor, and even a touch of MSG for an extra punch of umami. But beyond the taste, the texture was right on point as well: soft but not mushy, with just enough bite. With those two factors in their favor — and the option to go almost straight from the can to the table — we can overlook that they were not the healthiest offering among the brands.
How does the internet feel about Margaret Holmes Seasoned Italian Green Beans?
Often with a basic product like canned green beans, it is tough to hunt down user reviews, but that is not the case here at all. Head over to the Margaret Holmes Seasoned Italian Green Beans listing at Walmart, and you will find nearly 1,000 reviews for this canned product. These green beans have an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, with 87% of the reviews carrying full marks.
User comments are equally appreciative, with one Walmart customer noting that, "These are the most flavorful store bought canned green beans we've ever eaten," while others claimed they couldn't tell the difference between the canned and homemade varieties. But no product is perfect, and it would be astounding if there weren't at least a few naysayers out there. Along with the glowing reviews, you will also find folks claiming that it "has a smell like nail polish" or that their family "hated them."
In the end, we can't necessarily guarantee that these green beans will earn five stars in your own kitchen, but it seems like the odds are pretty good. In both our assessment and the reviews on the internet, these beans are valued for their complex flavor right out of the can. Whether the goal is adding depth to a favorite recipe that uses canned green beans, or just a simple side dish that needs no more than a trip to the microwave, these beans are an excellent choice. And, if they don't quite meet your expectations, there are always plenty of simple ways to elevate canned green beans.