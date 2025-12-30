Our Favorite Canned Green Beans Are Perfect In Both Texture And Taste

Often with a basic product like canned green beans, it is tough to hunt down user reviews, but that is not the case here at all. Head over to the Margaret Holmes Seasoned Italian Green Beans listing at Walmart, and you will find nearly 1,000 reviews for this canned product. These green beans have an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, with 87% of the reviews carrying full marks.

User comments are equally appreciative, with one Walmart customer noting that, "These are the most flavorful store bought canned green beans we've ever eaten," while others claimed they couldn't tell the difference between the canned and homemade varieties. But no product is perfect, and it would be astounding if there weren't at least a few naysayers out there. Along with the glowing reviews, you will also find folks claiming that it "has a smell like nail polish" or that their family "hated them."

In the end, we can't necessarily guarantee that these green beans will earn five stars in your own kitchen, but it seems like the odds are pretty good. In both our assessment and the reviews on the internet, these beans are valued for their complex flavor right out of the can. Whether the goal is adding depth to a favorite recipe that uses canned green beans, or just a simple side dish that needs no more than a trip to the microwave, these beans are an excellent choice. And, if they don't quite meet your expectations, there are always plenty of simple ways to elevate canned green beans.