Combine A Hard-Boiled Egg With One Ingredient From Your Fridge To Get 20 Grams Of Protein

Protein is an essential macro that has become the source of many diet fads, from keto to Atkins. However, before you start looking for specialty items to up your protein intake, you'll find that household staples provide some of the best and most delicious sources of protein. Hard-boiled eggs are a quick, easy, and versatile protein source, for example. And, when combined with cottage cheese, another staple you likely have in your fridge, you'll have a meal or snack that's packed with a whopping 20 grams of protein. A standard egg offers around 6.3 grams of protein, and around a half cup (or roughly 115 grams) of cottage cheese provides the rest.

Both eggs and cottage cheese are optimal sources of protein and healthy fats while also being practically devoid of carbs. So this duo would be a great meal or snack for low-carb diets. The protein content will keep you full for hours, while the fat supplies a rich and luxurious flavor. Eggs are buttery while cottage cheese strikes a balance between milky and tangy, making for a delectable combination.

And combining the two couldn't be easier. Instead of topping cottage cheese with hard-boiled eggs, you can use eggs as the foundation for a generous spoonful of cottage cheese. Cut the egg or eggs (it's up to you how you divide up the amount of cottage cheese and eggs) into halves to top with cottage cheese and a drizzle of your favorite condiment. You can season with freshly cracked pepper or condiments like hot sauce, pesto, or chili oil. A more cohesive combination of the two would be to blend cottage cheese into a smooth texture to replace mayonnaise in egg salad.